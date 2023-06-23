Indian Army's Phased Withdrawal From Kashmir 'shelved' In View Of Increased Terror Attacks

In a significant development, the planned phased withdrawal of the Army from certain areas of the Jammu region has been shelved "indefinitely" due to the continued threat of terrorism originating from across the border, officials revealed in Srinagar. The government had earlier intended to reduce the presence of the Rashtriya Rifles, a specialised counter-insurgency force, in the Jammu region and transfer security responsibilities to the Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces.

3 Things You Need To Know:

The Army currently maintains three Counter-Insurgent Forces (CIF) in the Jammu region.

The initial plan was to gradually hand over security and law enforcement duties to the paramilitary units in the southern part of the Pir Panjal range.

However, considering the prevailing situation, the proposal has been put on hold indefinitely.

Government to retain Army presence in Kashmir due to transgression

The decision to retain the presence of the Indian Army, in the Jammu region comes in light of the alarming number of terrorist incidents that have taken place in the area. This year alone, there have been 17 killings by terrorists, including the tragic deaths of 10 Army personnel. In January, seven civilians lost their lives in Dhangri village of Rajouri, while five Army personnel were brutally killed in an attack by terrorists in Poonch district in April. In May, five para commandos were martyred and a Major-rank officer was injured in an IED blast in Rajouri's Kandi forest.

Image: Twitter/@NorthernComd_IA (Troops from the Indian Army securing route for Amarnath Yatra)

The proposal to withdraw the Indian Army from the hinterland had been under discussion for some time and was expected to be finalized at the Unified Headquarters (UHQ), headed by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. The UHQ, comprising top representatives from the Army, police, and paramilitary forces, is responsible for strategic decision-making in the region.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, incidents of law and order disturbances and terrorist activities had shown a decline, with the number of stone-pelting incidents reducing to zero. However, the recent rise in cross-border infiltration and terrorist attacks has necessitated the retention of Army forces in the Jammu region to ensure the safety and security of the local population.

The decision to postpone the withdrawal of the Army's presence underscores the government's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and maintaining stability in the region. The authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate measures to safeguard the lives of civilians and security personnel while countering the ongoing terror threats in Jammu and Kashmir.