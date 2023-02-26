Indian Army’s PRO Arrested In Assam For Killing Woman Over Extramarital Affair

A public relations officer of the Indian Army has been arrested by Assam’s Kamrup rural police for allegedly killing a woman following an extramarital affair. The Army officer has been identified as Lieutenant Colonel Amarinder Singh Walia, aged 43. He is a resident of New Delhi and is posted in Tezpur Army Battalion’s 4th Corps headquarters.

According to the police, the dead body of a woman was recovered on February 15, 2023, near Kamrup’s Changsari on NH-31 wrapped in a plastic bag. During investigation, she was identified as Bandana Shree, a resident of Chennai, and Lieutenant Colonel Amarinder Singh Walia was allegedly having an extramarital affair with her.

Officer Kept The Affair A Secret

The deceased woman had came to Guwahati on February 14 to meet Lt Col Walia. The officer kept the affair with the woman a secret as he was married and also had a nine-year-old kid. He kept his extramarital affair a secret and it only came out in the open only after the woman’s dead body was found.

This incident took place in Kamrup rural district and a case was registered against the accused officer. The officer was arrested by the police for further questioning to find out the mative behind the woman’s murder.

The woman’s body has been sent for autopsy at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. The police are waiting for the autopsy reports to arrive so that further action can be taken and the real reason on how the woman was murdered would come to the surface.

The police also said that the investigation is in a preliminary stage and not much details can revealed and said that they will update once more details emerge in the case. The woman also had a four-year-old daughter and some of the call details as being investigated by the police revealed that both of them called each other a lot of times. The woman was separated from her husband.

During the questioning by the police, the accused officer reportedly confessed to his crime.The police also told that the lady first came to Varanasi from Chennai and then came to New Delhi. She then boarded the train for Guwahati where she was supposed to meet the accused.