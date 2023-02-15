Indian Army's ‘SANCHAR’ To Help Real Time Tracking Of Soldiers, Assets During Military Ops

Having constant awareness about the movement and presence of the soldiers in an operation including the assets is critical and challenging for the security forces.

An Army team of Capt Karan Singh and Sub PG Sapre have developed a network-independent, real time tracking & messaging module viz. 'SANCHAR' for use by all defence forces and paramilitary in operations to track their team members & assets in the battlefield area.

Capt Singh is currently deployed in earthquake-hit Turkiye for relief work. The 'SANCHAR' system is also being used in Turkiye in areas where Indian Army teams have been deployed to provide relief to the local population.

Techno-Commanders’ Seminar

The Indian Army's Northern Command in January this year charted a roadmap to infuse the latest 'Aatmanirbhar' technologies to fight future wars. The roadmap was prepared at a two-day Northern Command Techno Commanders' Seminar.

"The Indian Army has embarked itself on a path of capability development and force modernisation by leveraging new technologies and encouraging innovations through indigenisation and 'Aatmanirbharta'," a Defence spokesperson said.

Image: ANI

