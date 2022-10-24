Indian Army's 'Service Before Self' At Display Amid Diwali Celebrations

Even as the world celebrates the festival of Diwali, the Indian Army stays vigilant safeguarding the nation’s borders and showcasing the force’s commitment to prioritise service above all else.

Sticking to its motto of 'Service Before Self’, the Indian Army was seen imparting its border patrolling duties at the last Army post in Kashmir’s Poonch on Monday. The Army took stock of the area located in the Indian Union Territory of Kashmir, near the line of control (LoC) at an altitude of 10,000 feet.

“We wish a very Happy Diwali to all Indians on the occasion of Diwali. Don't worry about anything. Indian Army is present at the last post in LoC Poonch,” reassured an Indian Army soldier, reported ANI.

"Challenges increased with continuous snowfall, but surveillance is tighter than ever. Our happiness lies in prosperous celebrations across the country," an Indian Army soldier added. Patrolling the border with temperatures as low as –17 °C in some areas, the Indian soldiers remained focused and demonstrated high morale.

The top brass of the Tri-services celebrates Diwali with the troops

Keeping the tradition of leading from the front and leading by example alive, the commanders of the Indian Tri-services including the Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande visited different border locations to celebrate Diwali with the troops deployed in the forward locations.

Celebrating Diwali this year with the IAF & Indian Army troops deployed at forward areas along the line of control, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, #CAS distributed sweets & conveyed his greetings to the deployed personnel. pic.twitter.com/Agnjq38Nmd — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 24, 2022

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari was seen distributing sweets to the troops deployed in the forward areas. He conveyed his greetings to the armed forces personnel.

General Manoj Pande #COAS visited forward areas along the Northern Borders in #Sikkim and reviewed operational preparedness. #COAS was briefed on the security situation and progress in infrastructure development by the Commanders on ground. 1/3#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/1Ov4l31c76 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 24, 2022

General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff also visited forward areas along the Northern Borders in Sikkim and reviewed the Indian Army’s operational preparedness. He was briefed on the security situation at the border locations and progress in infrastructure development by the Commanders on the ground.

Moreover, the COAS interacted with the troops stationed in the forward areas and extended Diwali greetings to all ranks. He commended the soldiers for high morale and steadfastness in the inhospitable terrain.

General Anil Chauhan, #CDS laid wreath at Naman Sthal #Naushera to honour the bravehearts who have laid down their lives in service of the nation. He also interacted with the soldiers deployed on the Line of Control in Rajouri Sector and wished them Happy and Prosperous Diwali pic.twitter.com/46SBcjQ528 — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Chief of Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan laid a wreath at Naman Sthal in Naushera in honour of the Bravehearts who laid down their lives in service of the nation. He also interacted with the soldiers deployed on the Line of Control in the Rajouri Sector and wished them a Happy and Prosperous Diwali.