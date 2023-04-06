Indian Army's Shatrujeet Brigade Participates In Highly Intense, Multi Domain Exercise

Tri-Services from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands took part in a significant multi-domain exercise with the Shatrujeet Brigade of the Indian Army, which is located in Agra. Together with the Indian Navy and Air Force, a highly intense drill was conducted. Here, there is cooperation and coordination between the three services' special troops.

The drill required responding to various plans and contingencies in tactically relevant scenarios. From Agra, the paratroopers descended and made a surgically precise landing on a secluded island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. They landed early on Wednesday morning in an IAF C130J Super Hercules aircraft.

About the exercise

Specialised equipment was tested and used during the drill, along with combat free fall jumps and ground manoeuvres. A crucial skill is needed to guarantee the management of contingencies in the island chains of territorial India and assist neighbouring countries as well as the airborne insertion of special forces in island territories.

India places a high strategic value on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands because of their closeness to the Indo-Pacific and important sea lines of communication (SLOC) in the Bay of Bengal.

The tri-service Armed Forces Special Operations Division has already been established by the Indian military. The three services' special forces prepare and work together in this. In eastern Ladakh in 2021, the Shatrujeet brigade carried out an airborne insertion of troops near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). To test its quick response skills during an airborne exercise and complex manoeuvres, it is at an altitude of more than 14000 feet.

The three services have been carrying out many joint exercises in the recent past. Last month, the three services jointly carried out the exercise ‘Vayu Prahar’ close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the northeast. In February this year, the army conducted the Trishakti Prahar, a joint exercise close to the Siliguri corridor in North Bengal.

All arms and services of the Army, Navy, IAF and CAPF were a part of the exercise. The highest standards of training and operational preparedness were displayed by the paratroopers of the Shatrujeet Brigade while validating their rapid action and special operations capability.