Indian Army’s Special Forces Carry Out High-intensity Military Drills In Bakloh

Indian Army's Special Forces on Saturday, September 23 carried out high-intensity military drills in Himachal Pradesh’s Bakloh. This comes as an effort to focus on the modernisation of the Para Special Forces and provide them with the latest weapons and other equipment. The Special Forces have been carrying out various training activities to be ready to face any possible challenge in operations.

A vertical wind tunnel has been installed at the Indian Army’s Special Forces Training School at Bukloh. For airborne operations, the Indian Army for the first time has introduced a vertical wind tunnel that provides simulation as per the air operations to train the Special Forces operatives for every possible situation.

"After basic training is done then we initiate towards advanced training. The training includes everything from medical to weapons. The training is a step to combat and fight the terrorists,” said an Army official.

“In the worst case scenario, an injured team member would require time-consuming medical attention; therefore, it would be best for us to learn how to treat the injury ourselves as soon as feasible,” said another Army personnel.

"During combat free-fall training, we can stimulate different kinds of speed for a freefall that he might have to counter in the sky. It is an essential tool not only to train combat free fall but also a very important life-saving tool,” he added.