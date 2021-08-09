Indian Army’s T-90 Bhishma Tanks Demonstrate Attack Maneuvers In Eastern Ladakh: WATCH

In July, the Indian Army moved its units responsible for counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir to eastern Ladakh to counter China's aggression. Following this, both the countries pulled back their troops from the Gogra post in Eastern Ladakh. Currently, the Indian Army has deployed T-90s and T-72s for high altitude operations in significant numbers.

#WATCH Nyoma: Indian Army’s T-90 Bhishma tanks showing attack maneuvers during a demonstration at an armoured range at an altitude of around 14,000 ft in Eastern Ladakh. Army has deployed T-90s and T-72s for high altitude operations in significant numbers in eastern Ladakh area pic.twitter.com/cLjdiIrSSn — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

In a recent update, the T-90 Bhishma tanks demonstrated attack maneuvers at an armored range at an altitude of around 14,000 ft in Eastern Ladakh.

Indian Army deploys 15,000 troops

According to sources, around 15,000 troops from the J&K-based counter-terrorism formation were moved to the Ladakh sector several months ago to tackle the Chinese aggression.

They added that these troops have been deployed in the Ladakh sector for "quite some time now" and would be assisting the Leh-based 14 Corps headquarters to effectively counter any future move by the People's Liberation Army.

India had increased its troops' deployment in line with China's aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh last year. Currently, the Ladakh sector now has two full divisions instead of one, along with additional armored and other units.

Earlier, the Indian Army's 17 Mountain Strike Corps received a major boost in the form of 10,000 additional troops and firepower to carry out its tasks along the India-China border.

The 17 Mountain Strike Corps is the Indian Army's only strike corps that is responsible for carrying out offensive operations against China in case of a war. Its strength has been beefed up at a time when India and China are engaged in a military standoff for more than a year now.

Disengagement at Galwan

The two countries' foreign ministers have reached a five-point consensus on continuing dialogue and quickly disengage while honoring all existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs. After 11 rounds of military talks, China's People's Liberation Army retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC, while India pre-empted PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake capturing positions of 'strategic importance' in the Fingers area. The disengagement is yet to be completed in friction points such as Hot Springs and Depsang. 20 jawans were martyred in June last year amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.

