Indian Army’s Top Brass Review Angiveer Training Amid Modernisation Of Tri-services

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande visited the regimental training centre of the Brigade of Guards regiment at Kamptee, Maharashtra on Tuesday. The Indian Army chief reviewed the ongoing training of Agniveers and appreciated the maintenance of high standards of training.

Forming a distinct rank in the Indian Armed Forces, different from any other existing ranks, Agniveers serve for a period of four years. The first batch of some 19,000 Agniveers started training on January 1 last year.

The initial announcement of the Agnipath Scheme led to widespread speculation regarding the training regimen of the Agniveers, especially since the duration of service is meant to last four years. However, retired veterans and defence officials have stated that the methodology and infrastructure have been adapted for the training of Agniveers to meet the dual requirement of future-ready soldiers while accounting for the short duration of engagement of Agniveers.

In pursuit of modernisation of the armed forces, training of the Agniveers includes both Basic and Advanced military programmes. Notably, the programs have been optimised to around 31 weeks (about 7 months).

Vice Chief of Army Staff takes stock of Agniveer's training

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt General BS Raju reviewed the ongoing training of Agniveers at the regimental centre of Jammu & Kashmir Rifles regiment (JAKRIF) at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The vice chief further paid a visit to the Central Ordnance Depot and appreciated the application of the depot’s inventory management system. He acknowledged the contribution made by the depot towards logistics support for the Indian Army.

Notably, the training of Agniveers is ongoing at various regimental centres of the Indian Army. These include Armored Corps Training Centre, Ahmednagar (Maharashtra); Artillery Training Centre, Nashik (Maharashtra); JAKRIF Regimental Centre, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh); Sikh Regiment Centre, Ramgarh (Jharkhand). Meanwhile, female Agniveers are being trained in the Corps of Military Police, Bengaluru (Karnataka).

As per the Agnipath scheme, a review will be done following four years of service of each Agniveer. Post review, 25% of Agniveers will be retained into service while the remainder of 75% will be retired. Notably, the Agniveers who are retained into service will receive regular ranks in the Indian Army.