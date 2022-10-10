Indian Army's Trishakti Corps Conduct Integrated Exercise At 17,500 Feet In North Sikkim

The Trishakti Corps (XXXIII Corps) of the Indian Army on Sunday, October 9, conducted an integrated exercise called 'SINGHEE PRAHAAR' in a high-altitude area of 17,500 feet in North Sikkim. With the infusion of technology and growing lethality and ranges of weapon platforms available, the battlefield scenario has changed even in high-altitude areas, as prevalent in North Sikkim.

As per reports, despite being dizzy between 17,000 feet to 22,000 feet, at subzero temperatures and lack of oxygen, the future battles are likely to be swift, intense and under extreme battlefield transparency and digitised environment. Therefore, this requires integrated and synergised application of all elements of ground forces to include Infantry, Armour, Mechanised Infantry, Artillery, Aviation, Engineers and logistic support elements.

The New Generation Equipment will include Remotely Piloted Vehicles (RPVs), All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), Quick Reaction Fire Vehicles (QRFVs), Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs) and many other weapon systems and platforms recently inducted have added to the Indian Army’s capability to fight wars in high-altitude areas.

The local reports said that the participating units demonstrated their ability to hit hard and swiftly with precision during the exercise. Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, AVSM, General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps expressed satisfaction at the outcomes of the exercise.