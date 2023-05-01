Indian Astronomical Observatory Captures Rare Video Clip Of Auroras

The Indian Astronomical Observatory captured a rare video clip where a geomagnetic storm struck Earth's magnetic field, creating unique auroras on April 22-23. The IAO was able to capture the images due to a 360-degree camera setup at the top of its observatory in Ladakh's Hanle. The official Twitter handle of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics took to Twitter and explained the rare phenomena: “Aurora from Ladakh, this is the time-lapse of the time taken by a 360-degree camera from Hanle on 22/23 April night. You can see the aurora lights due to an intense geomagnetic storm that hit the Earth. It is extremely rare to see the aurora at such a low latitude!”

#Aurora from #Ladakh!

This is a time-lapse of the sky taken by a 360 deg camera at from #Hanle on 22/23 April night. You can see the aurora lights due to an intense geomagnetic storm that hit the Earth. It is extremely rare to see aurora at such a low latitude!

It was captured on April 22-23 after a coronal mass ejection was moved from the Sun on April 21.

Aurora due to intense geomagnetic storm

In a tweet, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics said, “The aurora lights were seen due to an intense geomagnetic storm that hit the Earth. It is extremely rare to see the aurora at such a low latitude."

As per IAO, the rare phenomena came to lower-than-usual latitudes overnight and triggered rare sights in Ladakh. A similar geomagnetic storm took place in 2015.

Wageesh Mishra, an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, said this particular geoeffective coronal mass ejection formed the perfect night for such a rare sight.