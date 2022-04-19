Indian Aviation Industry Getting Back To Pre-COVID Level; Flight Fare Cap To Continue

Only weeks after all international flights resumed service, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday expressed confidence about India’s aviation industry getting back to the pre-pandemic level. This came as over four lakh domestic passengers used airline services in a day on Monday. Taking cognisance of the growth in the number of passengers, Scindia exuded confidence in the industry getting back on track in terms of passenger numbers.

Scindia, while speaking about the recent growth in the number of domestic passengers, said that India was ‘coming back’. Calling the achievement ‘historic’, Scindia told ANI, “It was a very difficult time in the previous years due to the COVID pandemic. We have seen over 3.7, 3.8 and 3.9 lakhs passengers in a day over the last 10 days. I’m confident that travelling–both domestically and internationally, in India is coming back strong.”

Will continue the 15-day fare limit: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had earlier imposed a fare cap for 15 days due to the pandemic, in order for the government to control any fare hike on the sale of air tickets. As the ministry announced operations at 100% capacity after a gap of two years, airline companies have called for the removal of the fare limit. “If we talk about the fare caps, then it is my responsibility to the passengers as well as to the airlines,” Scindia said.

“The passengers should get the accessible fare and the airlines are also able to survive, especially when the Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has increased at a rapid pace to Rs 1,20,000 per kilolitres; which translates to a difference of about sixty per cent in just one to one and a half years. At present, the fare which is applicable for 15 days is on the rolling system. The decision to remove it will be taken at an appropriate time,” Scindia told ANI.

The minister went on to state that the aviation industry should run under a 100% free market. Furthermore, he appealed to all air travellers to continue to follow COVID appropriate behaviour despite all services getting back to pre-pandemic levels.

“It is my humble request to the air travellers to wear masks and follow the rules. Be sure to wear a mask during the flight,” he said. Scindia also mentioned that the mandatory RT-PCR report remains a norm for a few states despite the ministry’s removal of the same.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI