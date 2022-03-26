Indian Bank hands over keys of ambulance to Gandhinagar Medical College, Gujarat

Chennai, Mar 26 (PTI): Public sector Indian Bank has sponsored an ambulance to Gandhinagar Medical College, Gujarat under the corporate social responsibility initiative as part of the bank's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The Chennai-headquartered bank's Managing Director and CEO S L Jain presented the keys to health secretary and Gujarat Medical Education Research Society, Chairman Manoj Aggarwal at an event recently, a press release said.

The bank had extended its support to various hospitals with ambulances including those located in Bengaluru, Patna, Meerut, Lucknow, the release added. PTI VIJ VIJ SS SS

