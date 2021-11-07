The owners of the Indian boats- 'Jalpari' and 'Padma'- that were attacked by a branch of the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Sunday divulged incriminating details of the incident. The boat owners pointed out that there was no intimation given to them ahead of the attack. One fisherman died while another was injured in the said attack.

In the exclusive conversation with Republic Media network, the owner of the Porbandar boat (Padma boat) said that the firing took place in the Okha boat and not on the Porbandar boat. The boat owner, however, claimed that such incidents were common, and the fishermen were fired upon every once in a while.

The boat owner of Jalpari said, "They (fishermen) were fishing in the sea when small speed boats approached them and started firing. While one bullet hit a fisherman and led to his death, the next bullet touched another fisherman close to his face and left him injured. This happened yesterday (November 6) around 3-4 pm. We got the message at 5-6 pm, after which we left for the spot and reached here this morning (November 7)."

The boat owners pointed out that the probe is underway and statements are being recorded in the matter. As per the owners, a statement from the authorities can be expected tomorrow.

India to raise issue with Pakistan diplomatically

India, taking serious note of a branch of the Pakistan Navy- Pakistan Maritime Security Agency firing on Indian boats near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), on Sunday said that it will raise the matter diplomatically. India in a statement said, "In an incident that took place on November 6, Pakistani Maritime Security Agency, in an unprovoked firing incident, fired upon at an Indian fishing boat resulting in the death of one Indian fisherman and another injured. The injured fisherman is being treated at a hospital in Okha, Gujarat."

"We have taken serious note of this incident. We are going to take up this issue diplomatically with the Pakistan side. The matter is under investigation and further details will be shared in due course," the country added.