Indian, British Armies Take Part In Joint Exercise Ajeya Warrior-23 In UK

India and UK joint military exercise Ajeya Warrior-23 is being conducted at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom and it will be conducted till May 11 2023. It is a biennial training exercise with the United Kingdom which is conducted in India and the United Kingdom. The last edition of this exercise was conducted at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand in October 2021.

The participants in this exercise are 2 Royal Gorkha Rifles from the UK and the soldiers from the Bihar regiment of the Indian Army. On April 26, 2023, an Indian Army contingent flew into Brize Norton on a C17 Globemaster outfitted with indigenous weapons and gear. This exercise will improve military relations between the two countries.

About exercise Ajeya Warrior

The main aim of this joint exercise is to build positive and close military relations between both countries. It also aims to imbibe each other's best practices and also learns to operate together during company-level sub-conventional operations in Urban and Semi-Urban environments under the mandate of the United Nations. This is in addition to developing interoperability, bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship between the armies of the two nations.

The scope of this exercise will include a Command Post Exercise at the Battalion level and company level field training exercises. During the exercises, the participants will engage in a variety of missions testing their operational capabilities in various simulated situations. They will be showcasing and refining their tactical drills and learning from each other’s operational and training experiences.

It is a significant milestone in defence cooperation between the British and the Indian Army and this will further boost the bilateral relations between both nations. In 2021 the sixth edition of this exercise was conducted in Uttarakhand in October. The main aim of the exercise was interoperability and sharing friendly experiences with Foreign nations.

Both armies had trained and familiarised themselves with each other’s weapon systems and equipment, tactics and techniques to carry out joint operations. The training culminated with a gruelling 48-hour exercise to validate the performance of both armies in the exercise conducted in a joint semi-urban environment. Both armies will participate in a range of missions designed to test their operational nous in several simulated scenarios.