Indian Bureaucrats Now Must 'cool-off' Before Post-retirement Appointments: CVC Guidelines

In the aftermath of the Centre-State tussle over former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Thursday issued stringent rules surrounding the appointment of retired government officials as consultants and advisers. While laying down the guidelines for institutions seeking appointment of retired bureaucrats, the Commission has instructed all government organisations to formulate appropriate rules for its employees to ensure a mandatory 'cooling off period' post-retirement.

This comes just as ex-West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay retired from his service and took charge as the Chief Adviser to Chief Minister on the very same day, shunning the Central deputation notification issued by the Centre amid a furious Centre-state row. Presumably in view of the same, the Commission observed that post-retirement acceptance of an offer by retired government officials without observing cooling off period constitutes a 'serious misconduct' on their part.

Moreover, laying down a defined procedure for retired government officers before engaging on a contractual and consultancy basis, the CVC said that all organizations will have to seek 'vigilance clearance' from the employer organisation. In case a retired officer has served in more than one organization, vigilance clearance will have to be sought from all the organizations where the retired officer has served during a period of 10 years before his retirement.

CVC lays down procedure to appoint retired officers

"Central Vigilance Commission has observed that the absence of a uniform defined procedure for obtaining vigilance clearance, before engaging retired officials by government organisations, sometimes leads to a situation where officials with tainted past or having cases pending against them are engaged by the government organizations. Such a situation not only leads to unnecessary complaints/allegations of favouritism, but is also against the tenets of fairness and probity which is the basic principle governing the functioning of government organizations," the CVC orders issued on Thursday reads.

Employers will have to seek a vigilance clearance from the CVC as well, apart from the previous organizations where the government officer has worked. The CVC order has asserted that the procedure for engaging retired government officers should be transparent with equal opportunity to all those who are willing.

"The post to be filled up on a contractual/consultancy basis should at least be advertised on the website of the organization concerned at the appropriate place and should be available in the public domain," the order adds.

Won't let Bandyopadhyay leave Nabanna: CM Mamata Banerjee

The new procedure to appoint retired government officers comes with the Centre-State tussle over Alapan Bandyopadhyay. The IAS officer who was asked to report for Central duties was held back by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal who claimed that the Centre had ordered her Chief Secretary's deputation due to BJP's defeat in Assembly Elections, terming it 'political vendetta'.

In a fiery press conference, CM Mamata Banerjee said that the state government has received a letter from the IAS, stating that the purpose of the extension is not served. The TMC chief reasoned that since the state government does not know the cause behind the Chief Secretary's central deputation, it decided against relieving him. Terming the order as 'political vendetta' and a blunder, Mamata Banerjee said that the Centre cannot issue such an order without consulting the state and that it has never happened in history.

While Bandyopadhyay was scheduled to retire on May 31but had got a 3-month extension from the Centre, at the request of Mamata Banerjee, who had cited his experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic while seeking the extension. However, with the Centre's call to report to New Delhi, the Chief Secretary and the State Government had forgone the extension sought, as a counter to the Centre's deputation move, with the bureaucrat retiring.

The Chief Minister went on to appoint Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been appointed as her Chief Adviser with Home Secretary HK Dwiwedi has been asked to take charge as the Chief Secretary. Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been appointed as the Chief Advisor to the CM for a period of 3 years. Sources on Monday said that the Union Government has issued a chargesheet against the ex-IAS officer for failing to comply with the Central order.