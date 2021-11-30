Last Updated:

'Tell the difference': Indian CEOs Heading Tech Giants; Pakistan CEOs Leading Terror Firms: MoS Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared a post on Twitter after Parag Agarwal went on to succeed Jack Dorsey as the micro-blogging site's new CEO

Pakistan, a neighbouring country that is always in a hurry to prove its superiority over India, was shown the mirror on Tuesday by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared a post on Twitter after Parag Agarwal went on to succeed Jack Dorsey as the micro-blogging site's new CEO, which drew a sharp contrast with the CEOs of India and that of Pakistan. While the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led country had the CEOs of major multinationals like Google, Microsoft and Twitter in the list, the country led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had the CEOs of major terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba. 

'Tell the difference between India & Pakistan'

Sharing the post, Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote," Tell the difference between India and Pakistan in one image." The post of the Union Minister of State made it evident that while India's contribution to the world was multidimensional, the only contribution of Pakistan was terrorism. 

India's list comprised the likes of Sundar Pichai (Google), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe)  Arvind Krishna (IBM) and Parag Agrawal (Twitter) while Pakistan's list comprised the likes of Hafiz Saeed (JuD), Masood Azhar (JeM), Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi (LeT), Noor Wali (TTP) and Yousuf Mansoor Khurasani (LeJ). 

'Pakistan does not qualify to be compared with India,' says netizens

Within minutes, the post of Rajeev Chandrasekhar got hundreds of responses, with most suggesting that Pakistan doesn't qualify to be compared with India. On the same lines, a few opined that the two countries belonged to different genres altogether, and therefore, cannot be compared. 

