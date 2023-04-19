Indian Climber Anurag Maloo Goes Missing On Mt Annapurna In Nepal, Search Operation On

Indian climber Anurag Maloo, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing while descending the 10th highest mountain Mt Annapurna in Nepal on Monday afternoon. A search operation has been launched to locate Maloo, who fell from around 6,000 metres into a deep crevasse.

A team of five Sherpa climbers are involved in the search operation. Maloo had abandoned the summit attempt and was returning to the camp when he fell into a crevasse on April 17 afternoon, ANI reported.

The aspiring mountaineer had scaled Mount Ama Dablam last year and was planning to stand atop Mount Annapurna, Lhotse and Everest this season.

He was also on a mission to climb all 14 mountains above 8000 metres and seven summits to create awareness and dive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals #ClimbingForSDGs.

Aashish Maloo, Anurag's brother, has started a #BringAnuragBack to held find his brother." We need support from the Indian and Nepalese governments. We have contacted some of them, and need your support in making sure our voices reach them. This matter needs to be brought to their attention on an urgent basis," the campaign said.

"We need a special rescue team that is trained to operate in such risky terrain. Only with their support can we ensure that Anurag is found as soon as possible! !" it added.

Indian mountaineers Baljeet Kaur and Arjun Vajpayee rescued from Mt. Annapurna

Meanwhile, prominent woman climber Baljeet Kaur and the youngest Indian to climb Mount Everest in 2010, Arjun Vajpayee, were rescued from Mt Annapurna on Tuesday.

Kaur, 27 went missing near Camp IV while descending from the summit point on Monday. "She has suffered from frostbite," Sherpa said. She has been admitted to CIWEC Hospital in Kathmandu for treatment.

Indian climber Arjun Vajpayee was also rescued, Seven Summit Trek's Expedition Director Chhawang Dawa Sherpa said.

"He has sustained injuries," Department of Tourism Director Yubraj Khatiwada told The Kathmandu Post newspaper. He has also been admitted to the hospital for treatment.