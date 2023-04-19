Indian Climber Anurag Maloo Missing: Rajasthan Sports Minister Writes To CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna wrote to CM Ashok Gehlot over mountaineer Anurag Maloo missing from Mountain Annapurna in Nepal. Chandna requested Gehlot to get in touch with the officers of the Ministry of External Affairs and expedite the search operation.

"Anurag Maloo, a resident of Kishangarh, Ajmer (Rajasthan) went on a mountaineering expedition at Mt Annapurna, Himalaya range, Nepal and has been missing since April 17. His last location has been traced between Camp No 3 and Camp No 2. I request you to get in touch with officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and expedite the search operation," the letter said.

Maloo went missing while descending Mt Annapurna in Nepal on Monday afternoon. A search operation is underway and a team of five Sherpa climbers are involved in locating the climber, who fell from around 6,000 metres into a deep crevasse.

Maloo had abandoned the summit attempt and was returning to the camp when he slipped into a crevasse on April 17 afternoon, ANI reported.

Last year, he scaled Mount Ama Dablam and was planning to scale Mount Lhotse, Annapurna and Everest this season. He was also on a mission to scale all mountains above 8000 metres and seven summits to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goal #ClimbingForSDGs.

Aashish Maloo, Anurag's brother, has started a #BringAnuragBack to hold find his brother. "We need support from the Indian and Nepalese governments. We have contacted some of them, and need your support in making sure our voices reach them. This matter needs to be brought to their attention on an urgent basis," the campaign said.

"We need a special rescue team that is trained to operate in such risky terrain. Only with their support can we ensure that Anurag is found as soon as possible! !" it said, adding, "Anurag, you're a fighter, and we will find you. We have so many things to tell you, be back soon."

Meanwhile, renowned climber Baljeet Kaur and Arjun Vajpayee, the youngest Indian to climb Mount Everest in 2010, were rescued from Mt Annapurna on Tuesday. The two also went missing on Tuesday. Kaur and Vajpayee are admitted to the hospital for treatment.