Indian Coast Guard Airlifts Chinese National From Vessel Mid-sea In Daring Rescue Op

The Indian Coast Guard heroically carried out the evacuation of a Chinese national from the Panama-flagged research vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 despite the adverse weather and the pitch-black night, around 200 kms in Arabian Sea on August 16. A patient complained of chest pains and other cardiac arrest symptoms while travelling aboard the Panama-flagged research vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 from China to the United Arab Emirates. CG ALH and CGAS Daman were pressed in to undertake the evacuation operation during the dark hours.

The Indian Coast Guard posted on the X (formerly Twitter) from its official handle stating, “In a daring operation, @IndiaCoastGuard #ALH MK-III evacuates a #Chinese national from MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 around 200 Km mid-sea amidst challenging night conditions & extreme weather. Patient was reported chest pain & cardiac arrest symptoms,”

The Indian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai learned on Wednesday that one of the ship's crew members was experiencing a cardiac arrest with a high blood pressure and needed immediate medical assistance.

(The evacuated Chinese national being taken to the hospital. | Image: Indian Coast Guard/X)

The vessel was instantly contacted, and the required telemedicine guidance was provided. Afterwards, the patient was airlifted after evaluating the most feasible options for an immediate evacuation and further medical attention.

The patient was safely evacuated from the ship by CG ALH MK-III. First assistance was given to the patient, who was then turned over to the agent for additional medical care.

The exceptional operation carried out by CG ALH and CGAS Daman in the middle of the night allowed for the survival of a foreign citizen at sea and reinforces the dedication of the Indian Coast Guard to the slogan "We Protect."

(With inputs from Agencies)