Indian Coast Guard Apprehends Pakistani Boat 'Yaseen' With 10 Crew Members Off Guj Coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended 10 Pakistani nationals from the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast late on Saturday. All of them were aboard the Pakistani boat 'Yasin' that was caught sailing 6-7 miles inside Indian waters by ICGS Ankit. The boat tried to escape from the scene after seeing the Coast Guard ship approaching.

So far, 2 tonnes of fish and 600 litres of fuel have been recovered from the deck. Further checks would be carried out once the boat reaches Porbandar for further interrogation, ICG officials said.

This is not the first time that a Pakistani boat has been apprehended for sailing illegally in Indian waters. Last month, the ICG, in a joint operation with Gujarat ATS apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat carrying 77 kgs of heroin. The Pakistani boat 'Al Huseini' with 6 crew members was caught entering Indian waters with a narcotics cache worth approximately Rs 400 crores, said PRO Defence, Gujarat. The boat was later brought to Jakhau for further investigation.

Smugglers from Pakistan had been trying to use the Gujarat coast as a transit route to transport narcotics to their destination, especially in the last four years, but all such attempts were foiled, said Gujarat ATS Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Himanshu Shukla.

Last September, a boat carrying 12 Pakistani crew members was caught off the Gujarat coast during a surveillance mission. The ICG informed, “On the night of September 14, Indian Coast Guard ship 'Rajratan', while on a surveillance mission apprehended a Pakistani boat named 'Allah Pawawakal' in Indian waters with 12 crew members."

The team found a fishing net and a large amount of ration from the boat.