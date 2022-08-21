Indian Coast Guard Braves Harsh Weather, Rescues 17 More Bangladeshi Fishermen

In its continuous effort to provide assistance at sea during impending weather, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) saved 17 more Bangladeshi fishermen after rescuing 10 fishermen earlier on Sunday, August 21. In total, 27 Bangladeshi fishermen were rescued in 3 separate operations conducted on a single day amidst extreme challenging conditions and rough seas, reflecting the commitment of the ICG towards safeguarding lives at sea against all odds. A search for missing fishermen is currently in progress.

"Indian Coast Guard (ICG) saved 17 more Bangladeshi fishermen after rescuing 10 fishermen earlier today. The rescue of 27 Bangladeshif fishermen in 3 separate operations conducted has been done on a single day amidst extreme challenging conditions & rough seas," said the ICG in a statement.

This comes four days after the ICG rescued as many as 14 fishermen from a distressed boat off the coast of Daman, in the Union territory of Daman and Diu. While facing the extreme weather conditions, the ICG officers rescued all the 14 fishermen who found themselves stuck at sea on their boat 'Tulsi Devi', which was hit by an engine failure.

Advanced Light Helicopter MK III Squadron

Meanwhile, earlier in June, in a bid to strengthen the Coast Guard Region North West, an advanced light helicopter (ALH) MK III squadron was commissioned by the director general of the Indian Coast Guard at the ICG Air Enclave in Gujarat's Porbandar.

As many as 13 ALH MK III aircraft have been reportedly inducted into the ICG in a phased manner, and four of these are positioned at Porbandar.

ALH MK III helicopters have been indigenously manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and feature state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced RADAR as well as electro-optical sensors, Shakti engines, full-glass cockpit, high-intensity searchlight, advanced communication systems, automatic identification system, and search-and-rescue homer.

