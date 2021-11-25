Indian Coast Guard Conducted Over 300 Security Exercises With States Post 26/11 Attack: DG

Indian Coast Guard Director-General K Natarajan on Thursday said that the security agency along with state authorities have conducted more than 300 coastal security exercises post 26/11 terror attacks, to strengthen the country's security.

Discoursing at the 19th National Maritime Search and Rescue Board meeting, DG Natarajan said that the ICG conducts such security exercises with one of the coastal states every six months.

"Post 26/11, the Indian government brought in various reforms. We have conducted more than 300 coastal security exercises and operations in coordination with the coastal state authorities since 2009," he said while interacting with media persons.

The Indian Coast Guard Director-General noted how security personnel have amplified the ability to deal with any terror attack.

Have developed skills and competence to deal with terror threats: ICG DG

"Sometimes, we manage to get two coastal states together and manage to do the exercise. As a result of which, everyone has developed the skills and competence (to deal with a terrorist threat)," he added.

India witnessed its worst terror attack on November 26, 2008, when 10 Pakistani terrorists entered the Indian mainland by the sea route and opened fire inhumanly at multiple places in Mumbai, claiming the lives of 166 innocents, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.

The ICG DG said that synergy and coordination are the only mantras which will guarantee that no incident like 26/11 occurs in the days to come.

ICG in coordination with other agencies will continue to deliver good results: ICG DG

"That is why you could see that so much drugs have been apprehended (by the ICG in the last two years). That is the evidence that the mechanism that has been put in place by the ICG in coordination with various other agencies is effective and it will continue to deliver good results," he added.

Natarajan informed that in the past two years, drugs nearly worth Rs 15,000 crore have been held not only by India but also by Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Speaking about the potential points of drug smuggling in India, Natarajan said, "We all know that most of the consignment comes to India through the Makran coast (in Pakistan). We have a certain amount of information and intelligence towards that," he said.

Working in close synergy with neighboring nations to keep vigil: Natarajan

The Indian Coast Guard Director-General further affirmed that the ICG is working in close synergy with several agencies maintaining surveillance at sensitive borders, be it with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, or Bangladesh.

"Our presence has always been there and we continue to put almost 40-44 ships and 10-12 aircraft to maintain surveillance over 2.1 million sq km," he added.

DG Natarajan noted that as a result of its stern patrolling in coastal areas, in the last two years, the ICG has apprehended more than 3.5 tonnes of drugs coming through the sea route.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI, ANI