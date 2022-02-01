As the Indian Coast Guard celebrates its 46th Raising Day on Tuesday, February 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and many other leaders extended warm greetings to the brave Indian coast guard personnel and their families.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi while extending his best wishes to the Indian coast guard families said, "An organisation of great strategic importance, our Coast Guard is an outstanding team of professionals, who steadfastly secure our coasts and also are at the forefront of humanitarian efforts."

Best wishes to the Indian Coast Guard family on their Raising Day.



An organisation of great strategic importance, our Coast Guard is an outstanding team of professionals, who steadfastly secure our coasts and also are at the forefront of humanitarian efforts. @IndiaCoastGuard pic.twitter.com/3OiyQ1ZJfo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2022

Following him, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings and noted that the ICG has played a significant role in maintaining coastal security as well as helping the people during maritime crises and disasters. Also, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and saluted their unparalleled commitment towards the nation.

On their Raising Day, I extend my greetings to our brave @IndiaCoastGuard personnel and their families.



We salute their unparalleled commitment towards securing Indian coasts, saving human lives at sea and preserving our marine biodiversity. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 1, 2022

BJP national president JP Nadda on his official Twitter handle lauded the undying commitment of the Indian coast guard personnel for serving the nation and protecting the national coastal borders with great valour and utmost priority. Meanwhile, the Director-General and all the Ranks of the Border Security Force (BSF) also extended their best fishes to the personnel of the Indian Coast guard on their 46th Raising Day.

Many others including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, MoS Nisith Pramanik, and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also greeted the ICG.

Indian Coast Guard Day

The Indian Coast Guard day is celebrated annually since its inception on February 1, 1977. True to its motto "Vayam Rakshamah" meaning "We Protect", the service of the ICG has its credit of saving more than 10,000 lives and battling around 40,000 miscreants since its inception. Apart from that, the coast guard also saves several people on a daily basis at the sea. The Coast Guard which operates under the Ministry of Defence was formally established on August 18, 1978, under the Coast Guard Act, 1978 as an independent Armed force of India.

Watch the teaser of Indian Coast Guard promotional movie launched on the eve of 46th ICG raising day. @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HMOIndia @shipmin_india pic.twitter.com/pYis8P08Dj — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) January 31, 2022

Celebrating its 46th Raising Day, the Indian Coast Guard has also released an official video on the occasion showcasing its capabilities and purpose behind serving the nation.

Image: ANI