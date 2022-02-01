Last Updated:

'Great strategic importance' | Indian Coast Guard Day: PM Modi, Others Extend Wishes To Coast Guard Family On Raising Day

As the Indian Coast Guard celebrates its 46th Raising Day on Tuesday, February 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with others extended warm greetings.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Indian Coast Guard

Image: ANI


As the Indian Coast Guard celebrates its 46th Raising Day on Tuesday, February 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and many other leaders extended warm greetings to the brave Indian coast guard personnel and their families. 

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi while extending his best wishes to the Indian coast guard families said, "An organisation of great strategic importance, our Coast Guard is an outstanding team of professionals, who steadfastly secure our coasts and also are at the forefront of humanitarian efforts."

Following him, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings and noted that the ICG has played a significant role in maintaining coastal security as well as helping the people during maritime crises and disasters. Also, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and saluted their unparalleled commitment towards the nation. 

READ | IAC Vikrant completes third sea trials; to be induced into the Indian Navy by this year

BJP national president JP Nadda on his official Twitter handle lauded the undying commitment of the Indian coast guard personnel for serving the nation and protecting the national coastal borders with great valour and utmost priority. Meanwhile, the Director-General and all the Ranks of the Border Security Force (BSF) also extended their best fishes to the personnel of the Indian Coast guard on their 46th Raising Day. 

Many others including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, MoS Nisith Pramanik, and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also greeted the ICG. 

Indian Coast Guard Day

The Indian Coast Guard day is celebrated annually since its inception on February 1, 1977. True to its motto "Vayam Rakshamah" meaning "We Protect", the service of the ICG has its credit of saving more than 10,000 lives and battling around 40,000 miscreants since its inception. Apart from that, the coast guard also saves several people on a daily basis at the sea. The Coast Guard which operates under the Ministry of Defence was formally established on August 18, 1978, under the Coast Guard Act, 1978 as an independent Armed force of India. 

READ | PM Modi's appeal for Budget session: 'Chance for India to reach greater economic heights'

Celebrating its 46th Raising Day, the Indian Coast Guard has also released an official video on the occasion showcasing its capabilities and purpose behind serving the nation. 

Image: ANI

READ | Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi addresses 1st virtual rally for UP elections; Budget 2022 & more
READ | PM Modi's YouTube Channel crosses 10 million subscribers; highest among global leaders
READ | Indian Coast Guard apprehends Pakistani Boat 'Yaseen' with 10 crew members off Guj coast
Tags: Indian Coast Guard, PM Modi, Amit Shah
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND