Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS Capture Pakistan Boat 'Al Haj'; Heroin Worth 280 Cr Seized

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a joint operation with Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a Pakistani Boat on the Indian side of the Arabian sea. Taking to Twitter, ICG informed that the Pakistani boat 'Al Haj' with nine crew members on board was carrying heroin worth approx Rs 280 crore, which has been seized by the officials. The boat is being brought to Jakhau for further investigation.

ICG & Gujarat ATS Apprehend Pakistani boat

The ICG boat started the hot pursuit of the Pakistani fishing boat when it ventured into the Indian waters and after search packets were recovered, said an ICG official. The Pakistani boat was capable of high speed and was forcibly stopped. The Indian boat had to fire at the boat to prevent its escape.

One crew suffered an injury after the firing and the other two had minor bruises. The boat being heavier, ICGS Ankit in the vicinity was diverted for towing assistance. The boat is expected to reach Jakhau port by 3 PM today.

Gujarat ATS reportedly received information about the drugs being smuggled from Pakistan and with the help of the Indian Coast Guard, the boat coming from across the border was captured and necessary action was taken.

This is not the first time that a Pakistani boat has been apprehended for sailing illegally in Indian waters as smugglers from Pakistan keep trying to use the Gujarat coast as a transit route to transport narcotics to their destination, especially in the last four years, but all such attempts get foiled by the forces. A few months earlier, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended 10 Pakistani nationals from the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast late on Saturday. All of them were aboard the Pakistani boat 'Yasin' that was caught sailing 6-7 miles inside Indian waters by ICGS Ankit. The boat tried to escape from the scene after seeing the Coast Guard ship approaching.

So far, 2 tonnes of fish and 600 litres of fuel have been recovered from the deck. Further checks would be carried out once the boat reaches Porbandar for further interrogation, ICG officials said.

(Image credits: TWITTER- @INDIACOASTGUARD)