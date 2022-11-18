Indian Coast Guard Holds 20th National Maritime Search And Rescue Board Meeting In Gujarat

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on November 18 conducted the 20th National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting at Kevadia in the Narmada district of Gujarat.

The crucial meet was conducted in the presence of VS Pathania, Indian Coast Guard Director-General, Chairman of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board, and President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM), Tatrakshak Medal (TM).

During his inaugural speech, the ICG Chairman emphasised on the initiatives that are being taken by the organisation with the help of various other stakeholders and resource agencies to enhance the strengthening of M-SAR services.

To let all the participating agencies and stakeholders work with an integrated and coordinated approach, for the smooth functioning of the M-SAR system, Director General VS Pathania launched the 'National Maritime Search and Rescue Plan-2022'. The document focussed on the capacity and capability building of SAR services in India.

“The NMSAR Board comprising 31 members from various central ministries and agencies, members of armed forces, and all Coastal States and Union Territories meet annually to discuss the policy issues. In the meeting, guidelines and procedures are formulated, to assess the efficacy of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Plans and services for the mariners and the fishermen, in the vast 4.6 million sq km of the Indian Search and Rescue Region (ISRR),” read an official statement.

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) jointly created the Search and Rescue Aid Tool-Integrated (SARAT-I) software version 1.0, which was launched during the annual meet.

The due SAR efforts by the merchant mariners, Government-Owned Vessels, Ashore units and Fishermen were also appreciated by the NMSAR Board for providing assistance to a lot of extensive entities at sea in extreme situations.

The SAR Award for Merchant Vessel was jointly presented to Indian flagged vessel MV Santiago and a Panama Flagged vessel MV Alliance, and the award for fishermen was given to Ram Das, Master of the West Bengal registered fishing Boat Krishna Narayan. Also, the award for the Government-owned unit was jointly bagged by ICG Ship Anmol and MFV Blufin of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep administration. Lastly, the SAR Award for the Ashore Unit was received by Gujarat Maritime Board.

In his last words at the event, the Chairman thanked every stakeholder for the constant efforts to meet the common objective of giving a protective to seafarers.

Image: ANI