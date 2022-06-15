Indian Coast Guard On Full Alert For Devasnan Purnima In Puri; Ships, Aircraft Deployed

The Indian Coast Guard deployed ships and aircraft in the coastal city of Puri ahead of the Devasnan Purnima festival to provide a seaward guard and SAR cover to the thousands of devotees who made their way to the coastal town for pilgrimage. The Devasnan Purnima marks the beginning of the Jagannath Rath Yatra.

On the occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, thousands of pilgrims make their way towards the Dham situated in Odisha to celebrate the three deities Balabhadra, Subhadra, and Jagannath’s journey to their aunt’s place. The pilgrims, during the celebrations, take a dip in the sea waters right outside the holy temple. The famous Sanan Utsav took place on Tuesday.

The idols of Balabhadra, Subhadra, and Jagannath were taken out to Sanan Mandap, where their ceremonial bath takes place. There is a huge procession that is followed by a bath with 108 pots of already ritually purified holy water.

What happens after Devasnan?

On the occasion of the festivities, every year police forces and security are deployed in the area to avoid any instances of accidents. The pilgrims can be seen dancing and chanting the gods’ names in full zeal. After the Devasnan and other small rituals, the yatra begins when the devotees themselves pull the chariot of the gods to Gundicha temple where diety Ardhashosini (their aunt) resides.

It is pertinent to mention that the Yatra also took place during the lockdown. Where normally the chariots are pulled by the god’s devotees, in the lockdown maintaining the tradition the rath was pulled by the hundreds of temple servitors. These servitors were COVID tested beforehand. Eighty police personnel were also deployed for law and order reasons in the area.

The revered and widely popular festival which falls in the Hindu month of Jeastha marks the beginning of the 21-day-long procession. Puri Rath yatra is to begin on July 1.