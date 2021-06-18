Indian Coast Guard On High Alert Following Oil Spill From Haldia-bound Portuguese Ship

In the late hours of June 16, 2021, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) got information from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Colombo regarding a mid-sea oil spill roughly 450 kilometres south of Chennai. Further examination found that the MV Devon, a Portuguese flag container ship, developed an undersea break in the fuel tank storing roughly 120 KL of Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil while en route from Colombo to Haldia, West Bengal.

#MVDevon enroute Haldia from Colombo reported fuel tank breach resulting in spillage of 10KL oil into sea approx 250 nm SE of Chennai on 16 Jun. Vessel stable & continuing passage. All concerned informed by @IndiaCoastGuard. Situation being monitored.@DefenceMinIndia @moefcc pic.twitter.com/aCSJ62xb9k — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 17, 2021

Indian Coast Guard on alert

Before preventive action was taken, roughly 10 KL of oil spilled into the sea, and the remaining oil in the tank was transferred to another tank by the ship's crew. The vessel, which is manned by 17 crew members, is carrying 10,795 tonnes of general cargo in 382 containers. The ship is currently on its way to Haldia, where it is expected to arrive on June 18, 2021.

The ICG is in constant touch with the master of the MV Devon, who reports that the ship is stable. The ICG Pollution Response Team has been notified and is on standby in Chennai. In addition, in a pollution response configuration, ICG ships and aircraft deployed at sea are also put on notice.

The Ministry of Defence noted, "The ICG is in continuous contact with MV Devon and the master has reported that the vessel is stable. ICG pollution response team at Chennai has been alerted and kept on standby. In addition, ICG ships and aircraft deployed at sea are also put on alert in pollution response configuration."

Indian Coast Guard rescue ops

