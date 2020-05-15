Rajnath Singh Digitally Commissions Ship, 2 Interceptor Boats Of Indian Coast Guard In Goa

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday commissioned a ship and two interceptor boats of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in Goa, via video conferencing. Rajnath Singh speaking on the occasion said that the commissioning of these ships is an "important milestone" in India's coastal capability building process. "It is reassuring to witness the growing strength of our Coast Guard and the capabilities of Indian Shipbuilding industry," he added.

Indigenously built Indian Coast Guard Ship Sachet, interceptor boats C-450 and C-451 were commissioned by the Defence Minister via video link.

Three @IndiaCoastGuard ships were dedicated to the nation in a unique digital commissioning ceremony today. These ships were completed in record time.



It is reassuring to witness the growing strength of our Coast Guard and the capabilities of Indian Shipbuilding industry. pic.twitter.com/MLjXwXbIQV — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 15, 2020

'Indian Coast Guard with determination...'

The Defence Minister said that it is a matter of great satisfaction to him that despite this difficult phase of the current pandemic and global challenges, the Indian Coast Guard with determination and commitment has protected the country's maritime borders 24/7.

Rajnath Singh said that the seas can be routes for asymmetric threats by Anti-National Elements and therefore demanded a collaborative and cooperative approach amongst all stakeholders. "I am extremely confident that the Indian Coast Guard ships commissioned today will add to their strength in responding to the threats of maritime terrorism, drug trafficking, smuggling and challenges of maritime law enforcement and Search and Rescue cover to Mariners in distress," he said.

The oceans are the lifelines of global prosperity. Safe, secure and clean seas present us with great economic opportunities to build our Nations. India is an emerging maritime power and our prosperity depend on the sea. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 15, 2020

A first in India's maritime history

An ICG spokesman said the ship 'Sachet', the first in the series of five offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), has been designed and built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment, sensor and machinery. He said this was the first time in the Indian maritime history that a Coast Guard ship was commissioned through the digital medium, maintaining the strict protocol of social distancing in the backdrop of the COVID -19 pandemic.

Along with Rajnath Singh, Ajay Kumar, defence secretary, and D G Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Director General of ICG, were also present on the occasion. Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik was present at Vasco facility of Goa Shipyard Ltd at the time of commissioning. The 105-metre ship displaces approx 2350 tons and is propelled by two 9100 KW diesel engines designed to attain a maximum speed of 26 knots, with an endurance of 6000 nm.

The spokesman said the interceptor boats C-450 and C- 451 are indigenously designed and built by L&T Shipyard, Hazira (Gujarat) and is fitted with latest navigation and Communication equipment. The two 30 metre boats are capable of achieving speeds in excess of 45 knots and are designed for the high-speed interception, close coast patrol and low-intensity maritime operations, he said.

