Indian Coast Guard Repatriates 32 Bangladeshi Fishermen Rescued In Separate Ops

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), on August 23, handed over 32 Bangladeshi fishermen, who were rescued by the ICG, to Bangladeshi authorities. In a formal ceremony, ICG Ship Varad handed over the fishermen to Bangladeshi Coast Guard (BCG) Ship Tajuddin at the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL).

This comes after the Indian Coast Guard, over the past few days, saved several Bangladeshi fishermen, trapped in sea amid rough conditions. On August 21, the ICG engaged in three operations to rescue over 27 fishermen.

"Indian Coast Guard (ICG) saved 17 more Bangladeshi fishermen after rescuing 10 fishermen earlier today. The rescue of 27 Bangladeshif fishermen in 3 separate operations conducted has been done on a single day amidst extreme challenging conditions & rough seas," said the ICG in a statement on August 21.

ICG Ship Anmol rescues 37 Bangladeshi fishermen in separate ops

Over 10 fishermen from Bangladesh were evacuated by the ICG ship Anmol on August 20.

On the following day, August 21, ICG saved 17 more Bangladeshi fishermen. A total of 27 Bangladeshi fishermen were rescued in 3 separate operations in the Bay Of Bengal.

