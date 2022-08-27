Launching a swift rescue operation on Friday, August 26, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a joint operation with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai rescued 16 personnel including three missing Indian Nationals from foreign waters of Malaysia.

Informing about the situation, the ICG in a statement said that MRCC Mumbai received the information about the three Indians who went missing from the Guyana-flagged tanker, MT Vora, off the Malaysian Coast. After getting the information in the late hours of August 25, Thursday, the operation was launched to rescue them.

Considering the situation and lives at stake, MRCC carried out the rescue operation in close coordination with the SAR coordinating agencies of Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

“With persistent efforts, the boat was located by Malaysian authorities off the Malaysian coast on August 26 which ran out of fuel on her passage. The 16 personnel including 03 missing Indian nationals have been rescued and are being taken to Malaysia for further investigation/formalities,” the statement said.

It further added that the poise and leverage of the Indian Coast Guard in responding to the distress call of the personnel, struggling away from the Indian search and rescue region in foreign waters was able to provide speedy help.

"The seamless coordination with 3 countries in the Indo-Pacific region has put forth the Indian Coast Guard’s capabilities and capacities living up to the motto “We Protect” and vindicating its adage of service", it added.

ICG's continuous effort to provide assistance at sea

The ICG which has been making a continuous effort to provide assistance at sea in several missions has rescued hundreds of stranded fishermen and personnel amidst extremely challenging conditions and rough seas.

Recently, the ICG saved 17 Bangladeshi fishermen, a few days after rescuing 10 fishermen earlier on Sunday, August 21. In total, 27 Bangladeshi fishermen have been rescued in 3 separate operations conducted on a single day. Prior to this, the ICG had also rescued as many as 14 fishermen from a distressed boat off the coast of Daman, in the Union territory of Daman and Diu.

Notably, the maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency of India, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has jurisdiction over its territorial waters including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone.

Image: ANI