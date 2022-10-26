Indian Coast Guard Rescues 20 Bangladeshi Fishermen Shipwrecked By Cyclone Sitrang

The Indian Coast guard (ICG) rescued the lives of 20 Bangladeshi fishermen trapped in Cyclone Sitrang, which crossed the Bangladeshi coast on October 25, as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 80-90 Kmph gusting to 100 Kmph.

The ICG’s Dornier aircraft sighted the fishermen while on a surveillance sortie post-landfall of cyclone Sitrang. When the fishermen were rescued, they were clinging to the floating debris after their fishing boat sank. They are planned to be handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both coast guards.

In a swift co-ordinated Search & Rescue Operation @IndiaCoastGuard rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen post-landfall of cyclone #Sitrang. Fishermen will be handed over to #Bangladesh in accordance with the existing MoU.#SAR #BridgeofFriendship #India #Fishermen pic.twitter.com/7W4MhhBWMK — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) October 26, 2022

As the powerful Sitrang cyclone completed its landfall, over 18 people have died in different parts of Bangladesh, since the night of October 24.

Assam situation remains grim

In the aftermath of the deluge triggered by Sitrang, over 1146 people from 83 villages have been affected, according to the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ADMA) and thus the situation in Assam continues to remain grim on October 25. Several houses were damaged due to rainfall and storm in the state. Moreover as per official estimates, over 325.501 Hect of crops was damaged.

As per reports, due to the storm, several houses in the Kaliabor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia tea estate, and Boraligaon areas of the central Assam district have been damaged.

IMAGE: Indian Coast Guard - Twitter