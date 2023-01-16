Last Updated:

Indian Coast Guard Rescues 511 Ganga Sagar Mela Pilgrims Stranded Off Kakdwip

The Indian Coast Guard has successfully rescued over 500 people who were stuck on two different vessels off Kakdwip of West Bengal.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has successfully rescued over 500 people who were stuck on two different vessels off Kakdwip in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. As many as 511 people were stranded in the vessels named MV Lcchamati and MV Agramati that were ferrying the passengers from Ganga Sagar Mela at Sagar Island to Kakdwip. 

In a tweet, the Indian Coast Guard revealed that several personnel units were deployed for rescue efforts at various strategic locations to ensure safety and security of the pilgrims during the Ganga Sagar Mela. 

The ICG sent two of its ACVs (hovercraft) from Haldia and Frazerganj and the rescue operations started after the ACVs arrived at the location at 9 am. West Bengal Chief Minister, in early January, visited the Sagar Island to review the preparations for the Ganga Sagar Mela which was organised from January 8-16.

Lakhs of people gather at Sagar Island from across the country to take a holy dip at the confluence of the sacred Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'. Last year, around 15.5 lakh pilgrims visited Gangasagar Mela amid the threat of the coronavirus, and this figure was expected to reach as high as 60-70 lakh this year, according to an official.

(With PTI inputs)

