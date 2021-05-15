Indian Coast Guard Rescues Fishing Boat Off Kannur In Kerala Ahead Of Cyclone Tauktae

Hours after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the "Tauktae" cyclone will make landfall in 12 hours as the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep has intensified into a deep depression, the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday took to Twitter and announced that their ship INS Vikram rescued a fishing boat Badhriya with three people on it.

Indian Coast Guard's official Twitter handle tweeted, "Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram rescued distressed fishing boat Badhriya with 3 crew off Kannur, Kerala in a midnight operation yesterday. All crew safe onboard Vikram and being taken to Kochi for handing over."

#CycloneTauktae Braving rough seas @IndiaCoastGuard ship Vikram rescued distressed fishing boat Badhriya with 03 crew off Kannur #Kerala in a midnight operation yesterday. All crew safe onboard Vikram and being taken to Kochi for handing over @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/6CAF3GSIc1 — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 15, 2021

On May 9, the Indian Coast Guard had rescued the fishing boat 'FB Kalamma' with five crew members as it had toppled due to inclement weather and was adrift since May 8. They had further assured that the boat was safely towed to HutBay Harbour and handed over to fisheries authorities with all crew in healthy condition.

The Indian Coast Guard

The maritime agency ensures the protection of India's water bodies and offshore wealth including oil, fish, and minerals. It also assists mariners in distress and safeguards life and property at sea, besides preserving the marine environment, ecology and protecting rare species. The agency enforces maritime laws on poaching, smuggling, and narcotics. It plays a crucial role in collecting scientific data and supports the operations of the Indian Navy during a war-like situation.

Working with a motto of 'VAYAM RAKSHAMAH' which means 'We Protect', the Indian Coast Guard celebrated its 45th Raising Day on February 1 as it came into formation on February 1, 1977. They were also greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that day.