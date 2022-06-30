Indian Coast Guard Rescues Five Fishermen From Capsized Boat In Mid-sea

Five fishermen, stranded in a capsized boat off Kochi, were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard and merchant vessel MV Alliance on Thursday.

MV Alliance, bound for Kandla, sighted the capsized boat at mid-sea with the fishermen floating in its vicinity, a defense release said.

Immediately, the ship reported the incident to Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) Kochi, it said.

On receipt of the alert, the Coast Guard fast patrol vessel (FPV) 'Aryaman' operating nearby was directed to complement the search and rescue effort.

Amid rough sea, MV Alliance pulled the fishermen out of the waters and intimated the Coast Guard ship, it said.

The rescued fisherman said their boat capsized on June 28 and they were struggling for life since then, according to the release.

They were physically exhausted, had suspected internal injuries and required immediate medical attention, it said.

Considering the rough conditions, inter-ship transfer of personnel to the Coast Guard ship was not feasible, so its advanced light helicopter (ALH) was sent.

The ALH took the fisherman from MV Alliance and landed back at the Coast Guard air enclave, Kochi, the release said.

They were then given first aid and handed over to fisheries authorities for further medical management, it added.

