Indian Coast Guard Rescues Missing Fishing Boat Near Andamans; Crew Safe And Healthy

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday rescued the fishing boat 'FB Kalamma' with five crew members. They informed that it got toppled due to inclement weather and was adrift since May 8. They further assured that the boat was safely towed to HutBay Harbour and handed over to fisheries authorities with all crew in healthy condition.

@IndiaCoastGuard Interceptor Boat C-412 rescued FB Kalamma with 05 crew #today.Boat got toppled view inclement weather & was adrift since 08 May & raised distress alert.Boat safely towed to #HutBay Harbour & handed over to fisheries authorities with all crew in healthy condition pic.twitter.com/1w8X5GYlrK — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 9, 2021

Earlier this month, the ICG had also located the fishing boat 'Mercedes' which went missing in the high sea and was presumed sunk. A search and rescue operation was launched on April 24. The ICG has saved around 10,000 lives over 3,400 missions averaging almost one life saved per two days.

The maritime agency ensures the protection of India's water bodies and offshore wealth including oil, fish, and minerals. It also assists mariners in distress and safeguards life and property at sea, besides preserving the marine environment, ecology and protecting rare species. The agency enforces maritime laws on poaching, smuggling, and narcotics. It plays a crucial role in collecting scientific data and supports the operations of the Indian Navy during a war-like situation.

Working with a motto of 'VAYAM RAKSHAMAH' which means 'We Protect', the Indian Coast Guard celebrated its 45th raising Day on February 1 as it came into formation on February 1, 1977. They were also greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that day.

