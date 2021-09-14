Indian Coast Guard Rescues Seven Fishermen Stranded Off The Coast Of Diu

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), on September 13, rescued seven fishermen from a grounded boat that was about to sink off the coast of Vanak Bara in Diu The incident comes a day after ICG personnel rescued 11 fishermen after their boat suffered an engine failure in the Bay of Bengal.

#SAR In a daring night rescue operation amidst challenging weather @IndiaCoastGuard indigenous advanced light helicopter rescued 7 crew from distressed IFB Ram aground off Diu. All personnel safe #HarKaamDeshKeNaam @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @Min_FAHD pic.twitter.com/0NUGl4d8Cf — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 14, 2021

On receiving the distress call from Diu Administration at 2000 Hrs, the Indian Coast Guard immediately responded and deployed an indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter from Porbandar to conduct a lifesaving operation in pitch dark and prevailing inclement weather at Vanak Bara off Diu at a distance of 175 Km from Porbandar.

The aircraft was flown by highly qualified Coast Guard pilots Comdt Kunal Naik and Comdt (JG) Saurabh who displaying exemplary flying skills to manoeuvre the aircraft from low-lying clouds so as to reach the area within the time frame. The pitch dark night combined with rough seas at the location compounded the difficulty. However, the highly skilful pilots managed to complete the operation successfully within one hour of aircraft launch from Porbandar.

The boat had lost its power due to machinery break down and was grounded off Vanak Bara in the sea. All seven crew were airlifted and rescued by the helicopter to safe ground. This was a fine display of advanced night capabilities of the indigenous aircraft, proficient aircrew and the Indian Coast Guard's ethos “Vayam Rakshamah”.