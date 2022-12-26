Indian Coast Guard Seizes Pak Boat With Crew Of 10; Narcotics Worth Rs 300 Cr Recovered

In the latest development, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the basis of intelligence input by ATS Gujarat has apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 10 crew members in Indian waters. According to the statement issued by Coast Guard, the ICG also recovered arms, ammunition and approximately 40 kgs of narcotics worth Rs 300 crore from the Pakistani boat.

The operation was conducted during the intervening night of December 25 and 26 on specific intelligence input. The ICG deployed its ship ICGS Arinjay near the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) with Pakistan.

The ICG team stopped the Pakistani fishing boat Al Soheli and recovered arms and ammunition. It has been learnt that the boat along with its crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Okha for further investigation.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the basis of intelligence input by ATS Gujarat has apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 10 crew in Indian waters carrying arms, ammunition and approx. 40 kgs of Narcotics worth Rs. 300 crores: Indian Coast Guard pic.twitter.com/oRCoCvX7fp — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

Narcotics from across the border

December 2022: In a recent incident, a Pakistani drone was intercepted and shot by the BSF along the International Border in Punjab. The incident took place near the Daoke border post in Amritsar. The drone was seen lying 20 metres inside the Pakistan territory opposite the Indian border post Bharopal, therefore it was taken away by the Pakistan Rangers.

September 2022: The Border Security Forces (BSF) on September 19 this year foiled a narco-terror smuggling attempt from Pakistan by firing upon the drone in Punjab's Amritsar, forcing it to fly back to the Pakistani side.

September 2022: Earlier in September, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat with 40 kg of drugs worth Rs 200 crore in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast. Notably, the Pakistani fishing boat was apprehended six miles inside Indian waters.

September 2022: A narcotics smuggling bid from Pakistan was successfully foiled by security forces in the Amritsar sector on September 6. Based on specific intelligence inputs, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered eight packets of contraband suspected to be narcotics. According to sources, while carrying out a special operation, BSF noticed a suspicious cloth bag ahead of BS Fence in AOR of Amritsar Sector.

August 2022: Earlier in August this year, the BSF troops foiled a major narcotics smuggling bid from across the border and shot at a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. According to PTI, BSF troops noticed suspicious movements of a man near the Chilliyari border outpost along the international border (IB).