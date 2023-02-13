Indian Coast Guard To Get 9 India-made ALH Dhruv Choppers To Replace Obsolete Chetak

Indian Coast Guard will induct nine made-in-India ALH Dhruv helicopters into services, it said Monday. The latest procurement will help replace the single-engine obsolete Chetak choppers. The ALH Dhruv helicopters are expected to improve the operational strength of the Indian Coast Guard and also help the organisation perform operations at a better pace. ALH Dhruv is a domestically-produced utility aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with a twin engine.

The chopper has a multi-role multi-mission dimension. HAL started developing the Dhruv in 1984. It was designed with assistance from Germany's Messerschmitt-Bolkow-Blohm (MBB). Dhruv was first flown in 1992 but entered service after certification in 2002.

How ALH Dhruv helps the Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Air Force and the Indian Naval Air Arm initiated the ALH programme in 1979. The contract went to HAL. Dhruv was originally scheduled to fly in 1989. However, the prototype was flown in 1992 in Bengaluru, followed by a second prototype in 1993. Certification of the utility military variant was completed in 2002 and the civil variant was completed in 2004.

The indigenously-developed Dhruv is capable of carrying out several roles including Casualty Evacuation, Rapid Deployment of Troops, Logistic Support. Further, the rotorcraft is capable of carrying out search and rescue Operations and is also used for training purposes. The Indian Coast Guard has been a significant operator of the ALH Dhruv, and the helicopter has had a number of implications for the organisation.

The ALH Dhruv has greatly enhanced the Indian Coast Guard's operational capabilities. The helicopter is equipped with a range of advanced features, including a glass cockpit, multi-mode radar, and a search and rescue hoist, making it well-suited for a range of missions, including search and rescue, coastal patrol, and environmental monitoring.

Second, the deployment of the ALH Dhruv has improved the Indian Coast Guard's ability to respond to a variety of threats and emergencies, including oil spills, illegal fishing, and drug trafficking. The helicopter's speed, range, and endurance, along with its advanced sensors and weapons, enable the Indian Coast Guard to respond rapidly and effectively to a range of operational requirements.

Finally, the use of the ALH Dhruv by the Indian Coast Guard has also had a number of economic and industrial implications. The procurement and deployment of the helicopter has helped boost the Indian aerospace industry, while also generating a significant number of jobs and economic benefits for the country.