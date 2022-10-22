An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv of the Indian Coast Guard carried out a demonstration of rescue operations at sea during the DefExpo22 at Porbandar, Gujarat. In the demonstration, an ALH Dhruv airlifted personnel from the sea via a rescue basket as the chopper hovered steadily over the sea’s surface. The manoeuvre was witnessed by observers from a nearby vessel.

#WATCH | An Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv of the Indian Coast Guard carrying out a demonstration of rescue operations at sea during the #DefExpo22 at Porbandar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/xID3fIC4yh — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2022

Developed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Dhruv works as a Multirole Utility helicopter. Entering service in 2002, ALH Dhruv is utilized by the Indian Army, Navy, Air force, and Coast Guard. Equipment aboard the indigenously developed helicopter includes a search radar, electro-optical sensors, a high-intensity searchlight, and a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) homer.

The chopper’s multirole can be understood from the fact that ALH Dhruv is used in the transportation of troops, utility, reconnaissance and carrying out medical evacuations. Moreover, Dhruv has six military variants.

DefExpo-2022 signified India’s self-reliance

DefExpo-2022 was organized on the theme 'Path to Pride' with an aim to exhibit indigenous Land, Naval and Homeland Security Systems. The event signified India’s boost to achieve ‘Atmanirbharta’ or self-reliance in the domain of defence production. The event saw various endeavours by different Indian participants showcasing the nation’s potential to develop and produce quality defense-related technology and products.

“India has embarked on a journey of self-reliance of R&D (research and development) in defence. The private sector will play a crucial role in taking us to the destination. Both public and the private sectors are the wheels with which the R&D vehicle will move towards complete self-reliance,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in an address at DefExpo-2022.

Defence programs such as the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas have been outcomes of the growing participation of the private sector in the defence industry. DefExpo-2022 has set the tone for the increased participation of India’s private sector industry in establishing a defence manufacturing ecosystem at home.