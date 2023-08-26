Indian Coast Guard's Four Fast Patrol Vessels Keel Laid By Defence Secretary At Goa

Indian Coast Guard keel of four Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) was laid by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on 25th August 2023 at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). Speaking on this occasion, the Defence Secretary applauded the efforts of Goa Shipyard Limited in achieving this milestone, especially of indigenization in collaboration with Indian industry. He emphasized the importance of nurturing and developing the shipbuilding industry which has a rich legacy.



Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) designed and constructed the FastPatrol Vessel internally. This ship is primarily made for patrolling, counterterrorism, and anti-smuggling activities. It can assist the Navy in times of conflict by acting as a communication connection and a coastal convoy escort.

About the Fast Patrol Vessels developed for the Indian Coast Guard

A medium-range weapon-equipped surface vehicle with a length of 51.43 meters and a breadth of 8 meters, the FPV was created by GSL. This ship can travel at a top speed of 27 knots thanks to its twin engines. Vessels can operate in choppy sea conditions and have a displacement of about 320 tonnes.



The vessels for the Coast Guard are based on a GSL-developed internal design and will be outfitted with the most cutting-edge equipment and digital control systems. Thus, the Indian Coast Guard's modern Fast Patrol Vessels were created. DGCG Rakesh Pal expressed his gratitude to Goa Shipyard Limited's officers, employees, and chairman and managing director for their hard work.



In the coming years, DGCG and GSL will keep aiming for excellence and setting even higher standards. The GSL integrated storage complex was also officially opened by the defence secretary. There were representatives from the Indian Coast Guard, including the director general Prakash Pal, the chairman and managing director of GSL, Brajesh Kumar Upadhaya, and other officials.



This ship's steel hull is sturdy enough to resist ongoing rough sea conditions. 35 soldiers are housed in fully air-conditioned quarters on board. The vessel is powered by 2720 KW diesel engines driving three independent water jets and is fitted with a 30mm gun at forward positions, a machine gun on port and starboard and the state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment and the vessel is optimized for long periods at sea and is stable in all conditions without ballasting and also can survive with two compartments damaged.



Some of the features of this vessel are- it is completely in-house designed and is also proven during its service. It has excellent stability and performance proven in harsh sea conditions. It is a multirole capable, cost-effective product, comparable to any other similar internationally available product and these vessels will strengthen the Coast Guard’s capability to patrol and secure the seas.