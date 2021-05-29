Indian Coast Guard's Samudra Prahari Joins Fire Fighting Ops Onboard MVX-Press Pearl

Indian Coast Guard has been prompt in providing the required aid to the fire fighting mission onboard Singapore-flagged MV X Press Pearl following the request from Sri Lankan Navy. IGC on May 29 sent off Ship Samudra Pahari to boost the fire fighting process. Samudra Prahari is reportedly carrying 41,000 liters of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), an accredited suppressant agent along with 700 Kg DCP. IGC via its Twitter handle informed about the latest advancement.

India's assistance in the fire fighting mission

On May 25, India responded to the request of the Sri Lanka Navy. The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka informed that Vessels Vaibhav, Vajra, and Samudra Prehari by Indian Coast Guard and Tug Water Lilly by Director-General has been deployed by India. To blow out the fire from the air, additionally, Dornier aircraft was also sent by India. The aircraft carrying fire extinguishing agents and oil dispersants reached the spot by 1600 hours on May 25. Maritime Pollution Preventive Ship was also sent off by the Indian Coast Guard.

Reportedly there were 25 crew members from the Philippines, China, India, and Russia. All of them were safely evacuated from the burning ship.

Explosion on MVX Press Pearl

Singapore flagged- MVX Press Pearl caught fire on May 20 at its forecastle area and soon it spread out to quarterdeck where the bridge was stationed due to excessive wind and changing climate of the ship. The ship was at 9.5 nautical miles northwest of the Port of Colombo when the explosion occurred. Strong gales at the sea have reportedly tilted the ship to the right and thus eight containers have tumbled into the sea, it is speculated that some of the containers have sunk deep into the waters. The Marine Environment Pollution Authority thus has directed people in Colombo and Negombo to not touch or open any floating material around the coast. MVX Press Pearl was carrying chemical consignments for cosmetics from Hazira in Gujarat to the Colombo Port.