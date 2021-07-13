'Indian Consulate In Kandahar Operating Through Local Staff': Afghan Envoy Farid Mamundzay

After India pulled out around 50 diplomats and India-based personnel from its consulate in Kandahar, the Afghan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay said that the Indian consulate general in Kandahar has not been closed and continues to operate through local staff. The temporary measure to bring diplomats back to India is based on safety and security grounds.

Ministry of External Affairs on the Kandahar Consulate

Responding to media queries regarding the Indian Consulate in Kandahar, MEA Official Spokesperson, Shri Arindam Bagchi said that the consulate will continue to operate via its local staff members and arrangements are being made for continuing the delivery of visa and consular services through the Kabul Embassy.

"India remains committed to a peaceful, sovereign and democratic Afghanistan", the statement added.

India shuts consulate, evacuates diplomats amid increased violence

Earlier this week, India had pulled out around 50 diplomats and India-based personnel from its consulate in Kandahar, Afghanistan due to the terrorist activities in the areas with the Taliban's growing control in most parts of the country. On Saturday, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani accused the Taliban for the ongoing violence in the country in which at least 200 to 600 people are killed every day, as per reports. According to Tolo news - an Afghanistan media outlet, Ghani addressed a gathering in Khost province and asked the nation to stay united in support for independence, the republic, and coexistence. Ghani also stated that the Taliban should not accept the Durand Line as the official border line between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as wanted by Pakistan. The Durand Line is the 2,670 km (1,660 mi) international land border between Afghanistan and Pakistan in South Asia.

Taliban takes control

On July 9, Taliban announced that it now controls 85 percent of Afghanistan's territory. The revelation was made by Shahabuddin Delawar, a key negotiator for the fundamentalist group, who, speaking to media reporters in Moscow, boasted that the controlled area now encompasses 250 out of 398 districts. With US and NATO troops almost out of the Central Asian country, the Taliban is inching closer to re-establish the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan.

According to a report by BBC, the militants have successfully captured over two-thirds of the country including five districts in Herat. Meanwhile, a top Russian official disclosed that militants have captured 2/3rd of the territory on the Afghan-Tajik border. "The United States was forced to leave our territory," said Delawar, denying the Afghan peace pact in 2020. He said that there was no agreement with the United States for the Taliban not to attack administrative centers, though he said that it will not take them "by force".