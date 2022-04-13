SII CEO Poonawalla Says Indian COVID Vaccines Better Than Pfizer, Moderna's Vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccines made in India are better than mRNA vaccines made by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer or Moderna, says Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla. In an interview with news agency ANI, Poonawalla reflected on the protection provided by Indian vaccines in comprison to the foreign ones and explained how it is good that they were not introduced in India. "The COVID-19 vaccines which have been made in India are providing more protection against the disease than mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna", he said.

"It's good that vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna are not introduced in India, because in countries like the US, people have taken second and third booster dose and still, many are getting affected with Corona. But in India, our vaccines have given good protection", Poonawalla told ANI. Currently, the SII has provided India with the Covishield vaccine and recently received the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) approval for new vaccine-- Covovax-- for children.

Indian vaccines exported to 80 countries

Explaining India's position on vaccine exports, Poonawalla informed that the Covishield vaccine has been shipped to 80 countries during the pandemic. Besides, the shipment included 10 crore doses of the vaccines but the demand has now reduced due to declining number of cases. "In some countries where mRNA was given, many people were hospitalised and cases were reported in those countries because they were not providing good protection against the viral infection", Poonawalla added.

SII gets DCGI approval for new vaccine

Earlier on Tuesday, the SII CEO had informed that the company has received DGCI's approval for its Covovax vaccine and is now waiting for the Centre's permission to make it available on the CoWIN app. "Covovax will be used for children. It has been approved by DCGI & we're waiting for GoI to allow us to put it on the CoWIN app to make it available to everyone. If it's taken in the govt program, also then we'll charge the same price of Rs 225 even for the pvt market", said SII CEO

This announcement comes after the DCGI granted the vaccine-restricted emergency use authorisation of the vaccine for older children in March. The Covovax vaccine is a sub-unit of the vaccine developed by Novavax and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Image: ANI/PTI