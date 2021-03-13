Indian COVID Vaccine Manufacturers To Work With US Govt & Produce 1 Billion Doses By 2022

The United States will provide financial assistance to support the efforts of Biological E, an Indian drug-maker to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022, as per a release by the White House on Friday after the Quad summit.

The QUAD leaders at a virtual summit decided to launch a mega vaccine initiative under which COVID-19 vaccines will be produced in India for the Indo-Pacific region with financial assistance from the US and Japan, while Australia will contribute in logistical aspects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "United in our fight against COVID-19, we launched a landmark Quad partnership to ensure accessibility of safe COVID-19 vaccines. India's formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, US & Australia to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region." READ | WHO gives Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine emergency use listing

The United States, through the DFC (Development Finance Corporation), will work with Biological E Ltd, to finance increased capacity to support Biological E's effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022 with Stringent Regulatory Authorization (SRA) and/or World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL), it said.

QUAD Summit

In a joint statement, the QUAD leaders noted that the global devastation wrought by Covid-19, the threat of climate change, and security challenges facing the region "summon us with a renewed purpose".

During the Summit, in his opening remarks, PM Modi said that the four countries were united by their democratic values and that the QUAD would remain an important pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region. He added that the QUAD will work together, closer than ever before, for advancing shared values and promoting a secure, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Further, PM Modi called the QUAD an “important pillar” of stability in the region and added that Friday’s meeting shows that QUAD has come of age.