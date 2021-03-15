Indian Defence Forces Getting Atmanirbhar, India's Arms Imports Down By 33%: Sipri Report

Quick links:
Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) 's report on international arms transfers attributed that India’s arms imports fell 33 % between 2011-15 and 2016-20. The report released by SIPRI on Monday said that India is getting more self-dependent and has taken a raft of measures to cut dependence on imported military hardware. The report says that the
drop in India’s arms imports is mainly due to its attempts to reduce its dependence on foreign nations specifically Russian arms and complex procurement processes.
According to Sipri report, “Russia was the most affected supplier, although India’s imports of US arms also fell by 46%,” the report added that India is planning large-scale arms imports in the coming years from several suppliers. Despite the deals in the pipeline, India is moving ahead with the empowerment of its defence forces with self-reliance. The list of over a hundred non-import items was released by the Defence ministry last year while very soon the second list of such weapons and equipment will be out that India will not import. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his address to the Nation on May 12, 2020, had given a clarion call for a self-reliant India based on the five pillars, i.e., Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography & Demand and announced a special economic package for Self-Reliant India named ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Taking cue from that evocation, the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Ministry of Defence (MoD) has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them, as indicated in the attached Annexure.
ANNEXURE
IMPORT EMBARGO LIST OF DEFENCE WEAPONS/PLATFORMS
With Effect From Dec 2020
SNo Name of Platform/ Weapon/
System/ Equipment Indicative Year- Import Embargo
1. 120mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) Mark II Ammunition Dec 2020
2. 7.62x51 Sniper Rifle Dec 2020
3. Tracked Self Propelled (SP) Gun (155mm x 52 Cal) Dec 2020
4. Towed Artillery Gun (155mm x 52 Cal) Dec 2020
5. Short Range Surface to Air Missiles (Land variant) Dec 2020
6. Shipborne Cruise Missiles Dec 2020
7. Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) (Pinaka Variant) Dec 2020
8. Simulators Presenting Smart Ranges And Multi-Function Targets Dec 2020
9. Battalion Support Weapons Simulators Dec 2020
10. Container-based Simulators for Live Fire Training Dec 2020
11. Tailor-made Simulators for Counter Insurgency (CI)/Counter Terrorism (CT) based Training Dec 2020
12. Force-on-force Live Tactical Simulators / Infantry Weapon Dec 2020
13. Tank Simulators (driving, as well as, crew gunnery) Dec 2020
14. 155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer Dec 2020
15. Successor of Flycatcher & Upgraded Super Fledermaus (USFM) / Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR) Dec 2020
16. Component Level Repair Facility for Tank T-90 Dec 2020
17. Shipborne Close in Weapon System Dec 2020
18. Bullet Proof Jackets Dec 2020
19. Ballistic Helmets Dec 2020
20. Missile Destroyers Dec 2020
21. Multi-Purpose Vessel Dec 2020
22. Offshore Patrol Vessel Dec 2020
23. Next Generation Missile Vessels Dec 2020
24. Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts Dec 2020
SNo Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment Indicative Year- Import Embargo
25. Water Jet Fast Attack Craft Dec 2020
26. Ammunition Barges Dec 2020
27. 50ton Bollard - Pull Tugs Dec 2020
28. Survey Vessels Dec 2020
29. Floating Dock Dec 2020
30. Diving Support Vessels Dec 2020
31. Pollution Control Vessels Dec 2020
32. Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers Dec 2020
33. Shipborne Medium Range Gun Dec 2020
34. Torpedo Tube Launcher for Light Weight Torpedoes Dec 2020
35. Magneto - Rheological Anti Vibration Mounts Dec 2020
36. All variants of Depth Charges Dec 2020
37. Shipborne Sonar System for Large Ships Dec 2020
38. Hull Mounted Submarine Sonar Dec 2020
39. Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft Dec 2020
40. Anti-Submarine Rocket Dec 2020
41. Chaff Rockets Dec 2020
42. Chaff Rocket Launcher Dec 2020
43. Integrated Ship’s Bridge System Dec 2020
44. Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK I A - Enhanced Indigenised Content
Dec 2020
45. Light Combat Helicopters Dec 2020
46. General Purpose Pre Fragmentation Bombs between 250-500 Kg
Dec 2020
47. Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Transport Aircraft
Dec 2020
48. Ground Based Mobile ELINT System
Dec 2020
49. Transport Aircraft (Light)
Dec 2020
50. GSAT-6 Satellite Terminals
Dec 2020
51. Aerial Delivery Systems for Transport Aircraft Dec 2020
SNo Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment Indicative Year- Import Embargo
52. Digital Tropo Scatter/LOS Communication System
Dec 2020
53. Low Level Transportable Radar Dec 2020
54. High Power Radar (HPR) Dec 2020
55. CBRN Detection & Monitoring System
Dec 2020
56. CBRN Decontamination & Protection System Dec 2020
57. Parachute Tactical Assault (PTA)- G2 Dec 2020
58. Dragunov Upgrade System Dec 2020
59. PKMG Upgrade System Dec 2020
60. Simulators for A Vehicles / B Vehicles Dec 2020
61. Simulators for Towed and Self Propelled Guns of Air Defence Dec 2020
62. Simulators for Correction of Fire by Observers Dec 2020
63. Military trucks of 4x4 and above variants: 12x12, 10x10, 8x8, 6x6 Dec 2020
64. Fixed Wing Mini UAVs Dec 2020
65. 500 Ton Self Propelled Water Barges Dec 2020
66. Software Defined Radio (TAC) for IN Dec 2020
67. Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Battery (Long Range) Dec 2020
68. Advance Landing Ground Communication Terminals (ALGCTs)for AGLs
Dec 2020
69. Field Artillery Tractor (FAT) 6X6 for Medium Guns Dec 2020
With Effect From Dec 2021
SNo Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment/ Indicative Year- Import Embargo
70. Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) Dec 2021
71. Light Machine Gun Dec 2021
72. 125 mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) New Generation Ammunition Dec 2021
73. Assault Rifle 7.62 x 39mm Dec 2021
74. 30 mm Ammunition for Infantry Fighting Systems Dec 2021
75. Mine Fragmentation Dec 2021
76. Mine Anti-tank Dec 2021
77. Mine Anti-Personnel Blast Dec 2021
78. Multipurpose Grenade Dec 2021
79. Inertial Navigation System for Ship Application Dec 2021
80. Conventional Submarines Dec 2021
Dec 2022 Onwards
SNo Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment Indicative Year- Import Embargo
81. 40mm UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) Dec 2022
82. Lightweight Rocket Launcher Dec 2022
83. 155 mm Artillery Ammunition Dec 2022
84. EW Systems Dec 2022
85. Material Handling Crane 2.5 to 7.5 Tons (Vehicle Mounted) Dec 2023
86. GRAD BM Rocket Dec 2023
87. 30MM HEI/HET Dec 2023
88. ASTRA-MK I Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVR AAM) Dec 2023
89. EW Suit for MI-17 V5 Dec 2023
90. Communication Satellite GSAT-7C Dec 2023
91. Satellite GSAT 7R Dec 2023
92. Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA) Dec 2023
93. Expendable Aerial Targets Dec 2024
94. Small Jet Engines with 120kgf thrust Dec 2024
95. Light Low Level Terrain Radar (LLLWR) Dec 2024
96. Close in Weapon System (Land based) Dec 2024
97. 23 mm ZU Ammunitions Dec 2024
98. 30mm VOG 17 Dec 2024
99. Electronic Fuses for Artillery Ammunitions Dec 2024
100. Bi- Modular Charge System (BMCS ) Dec 2024
101. Long Range – Land Attack Cruise Missile Dec 2025
The DRDO has been on a constant mission to develop and integrate indigenous technologies to the defence forces. LCA Tejas , Brahmos, Rudram and the list of many other such achievements by DRDO is going longer. With the focus on Atmnirbhar Bharat and Defence corridor establishments, the arms imports for India might go down further in the coming years.