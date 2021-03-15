Indian Defence Forces Getting Atmanirbhar, India's Arms Imports Down By 33%: Sipri Report

Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) 's report on international arms transfers attributed that India’s arms imports fell 33 % between 2011-15 and 2016-20. The report released by SIPRI on Monday said that India is getting more self-dependent and has taken a raft of measures to cut dependence on imported military hardware. The report says that the

drop in India’s arms imports is mainly due to its attempts to reduce its dependence on foreign nations specifically Russian arms and complex procurement processes.

According to Sipri report, “Russia was the most affected supplier, although India’s imports of US arms also fell by 46%,” the report added that India is planning large-scale arms imports in the coming years from several suppliers. Despite the deals in the pipeline, India is moving ahead with the empowerment of its defence forces with self-reliance. The list of over a hundred non-import items was released by the Defence ministry last year while very soon the second list of such weapons and equipment will be out that India will not import. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his address to the Nation on May 12, 2020, had given a clarion call for a self-reliant India based on the five pillars, i.e., Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography & Demand and announced a special economic package for Self-Reliant India named ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Taking cue from that evocation, the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Ministry of Defence (MoD) has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them, as indicated in the attached Annexure.

ANNEXURE

IMPORT EMBARGO LIST OF DEFENCE WEAPONS/PLATFORMS

With Effect From Dec 2020

SNo Name of Platform/ Weapon/

System/ Equipment Indicative Year- Import Embargo

1. 120mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) Mark II Ammunition Dec 2020

2. 7.62x51 Sniper Rifle Dec 2020

3. Tracked Self Propelled (SP) Gun (155mm x 52 Cal) Dec 2020

4. Towed Artillery Gun (155mm x 52 Cal) Dec 2020

5. Short Range Surface to Air Missiles (Land variant) Dec 2020

6. Shipborne Cruise Missiles Dec 2020

7. Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) (Pinaka Variant) Dec 2020

8. Simulators Presenting Smart Ranges And Multi-Function Targets Dec 2020

9. Battalion Support Weapons Simulators Dec 2020

10. Container-based Simulators for Live Fire Training Dec 2020

11. Tailor-made Simulators for Counter Insurgency (CI)/Counter Terrorism (CT) based Training Dec 2020

12. Force-on-force Live Tactical Simulators / Infantry Weapon Dec 2020

13. Tank Simulators (driving, as well as, crew gunnery) Dec 2020

14. 155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer Dec 2020

15. Successor of Flycatcher & Upgraded Super Fledermaus (USFM) / Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR) Dec 2020

16. Component Level Repair Facility for Tank T-90 Dec 2020

17. Shipborne Close in Weapon System Dec 2020

18. Bullet Proof Jackets Dec 2020

19. Ballistic Helmets Dec 2020

20. Missile Destroyers Dec 2020

21. Multi-Purpose Vessel Dec 2020

22. Offshore Patrol Vessel Dec 2020

23. Next Generation Missile Vessels Dec 2020

24. Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts Dec 2020



SNo Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment Indicative Year- Import Embargo

25. Water Jet Fast Attack Craft Dec 2020

26. Ammunition Barges Dec 2020

27. 50ton Bollard - Pull Tugs Dec 2020

28. Survey Vessels Dec 2020

29. Floating Dock Dec 2020

30. Diving Support Vessels Dec 2020

31. Pollution Control Vessels Dec 2020

32. Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers Dec 2020

33. Shipborne Medium Range Gun Dec 2020

34. Torpedo Tube Launcher for Light Weight Torpedoes Dec 2020

35. Magneto - Rheological Anti Vibration Mounts Dec 2020

36. All variants of Depth Charges Dec 2020

37. Shipborne Sonar System for Large Ships Dec 2020

38. Hull Mounted Submarine Sonar Dec 2020

39. Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft Dec 2020

40. Anti-Submarine Rocket Dec 2020

41. Chaff Rockets Dec 2020

42. Chaff Rocket Launcher Dec 2020

43. Integrated Ship’s Bridge System Dec 2020

44. Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK I A - Enhanced Indigenised Content

Dec 2020

45. Light Combat Helicopters Dec 2020

46. General Purpose Pre Fragmentation Bombs between 250-500 Kg

Dec 2020

47. Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Transport Aircraft

Dec 2020

48. Ground Based Mobile ELINT System

Dec 2020

49. Transport Aircraft (Light)

Dec 2020

50. GSAT-6 Satellite Terminals

Dec 2020

51. Aerial Delivery Systems for Transport Aircraft Dec 2020

SNo Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment Indicative Year- Import Embargo

52. Digital Tropo Scatter/LOS Communication System

Dec 2020

53. Low Level Transportable Radar Dec 2020

54. High Power Radar (HPR) Dec 2020

55. CBRN Detection & Monitoring System

Dec 2020

56. CBRN Decontamination & Protection System Dec 2020

57. Parachute Tactical Assault (PTA)- G2 Dec 2020

58. Dragunov Upgrade System Dec 2020

59. PKMG Upgrade System Dec 2020

60. Simulators for A Vehicles / B Vehicles Dec 2020

61. Simulators for Towed and Self Propelled Guns of Air Defence Dec 2020

62. Simulators for Correction of Fire by Observers Dec 2020

63. Military trucks of 4x4 and above variants: 12x12, 10x10, 8x8, 6x6 Dec 2020

64. Fixed Wing Mini UAVs Dec 2020

65. 500 Ton Self Propelled Water Barges Dec 2020

66. Software Defined Radio (TAC) for IN Dec 2020

67. Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Battery (Long Range) Dec 2020

68. Advance Landing Ground Communication Terminals (ALGCTs)for AGLs

Dec 2020

69. Field Artillery Tractor (FAT) 6X6 for Medium Guns Dec 2020

With Effect From Dec 2021

SNo Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment/ Indicative Year- Import Embargo

70. Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) Dec 2021

71. Light Machine Gun Dec 2021

72. 125 mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) New Generation Ammunition Dec 2021

73. Assault Rifle 7.62 x 39mm Dec 2021

74. 30 mm Ammunition for Infantry Fighting Systems Dec 2021

75. Mine Fragmentation Dec 2021

76. Mine Anti-tank Dec 2021

77. Mine Anti-Personnel Blast Dec 2021

78. Multipurpose Grenade Dec 2021

79. Inertial Navigation System for Ship Application Dec 2021

80. Conventional Submarines Dec 2021



Dec 2022 Onwards

SNo Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment Indicative Year- Import Embargo

81. 40mm UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) Dec 2022

82. Lightweight Rocket Launcher Dec 2022

83. 155 mm Artillery Ammunition Dec 2022

84. EW Systems Dec 2022

85. Material Handling Crane 2.5 to 7.5 Tons (Vehicle Mounted) Dec 2023

86. GRAD BM Rocket Dec 2023

87. 30MM HEI/HET Dec 2023

88. ASTRA-MK I Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVR AAM) Dec 2023

89. EW Suit for MI-17 V5 Dec 2023

90. Communication Satellite GSAT-7C Dec 2023

91. Satellite GSAT 7R Dec 2023

92. Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA) Dec 2023

93. Expendable Aerial Targets Dec 2024

94. Small Jet Engines with 120kgf thrust Dec 2024

95. Light Low Level Terrain Radar (LLLWR) Dec 2024

96. Close in Weapon System (Land based) Dec 2024

97. 23 mm ZU Ammunitions Dec 2024

98. 30mm VOG 17 Dec 2024

99. Electronic Fuses for Artillery Ammunitions Dec 2024

100. Bi- Modular Charge System (BMCS ) Dec 2024

101. Long Range – Land Attack Cruise Missile Dec 2025

The DRDO has been on a constant mission to develop and integrate indigenous technologies to the defence forces. LCA Tejas , Brahmos, Rudram and the list of many other such achievements by DRDO is going longer. With the focus on Atmnirbhar Bharat and Defence corridor establishments, the arms imports for India might go down further in the coming years.

