Indian Defence Forces Prepare To Combat Chinese Spy Balloons

The Indian defence forces are preparing a strategy to counter Chinese spy balloon threats if they appear over the country’s territory in the future. The forces are expected to make a detailed plan of action and send it to the Narendra Modi government for approval. The Indian military is examining the existing international laws related to such flying objects which operate at a height of above 60,000 feet.

The forces have also started discussing the use of the existing radar network and whether these radars will be useful in the detection of such objects in time. Chinese balloons were recently found over the United States of America with steering mechanisms and can be stabilised over the area of interest. A US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter finally shot down the suspected Chinese balloon over Alaska on February 10, 2023.

History of Spy Balloons

The spy balloons were first used by the French military to spy on Dutch and Austrian soldiers in 1794. Since then balloons have been used for surveillance by many nations. However, the majority of military and intelligence applications have been replaced by satellites and eventually aircraft, making balloons obsolete as aircraft and satellites provide better manoeuvrability.

China expressed its displeasure over the Americans shooting down its balloon, claiming that it was a weather research “airship” that had been blown off course due to weather circumstances and poor self-control. The Pentagon rejected China’s claims that it was not being used for surveillance purposes.

After years of trial and research programmes, Beijing is also quickly deploying so-called lighter-than-air vehicles around the world, including for military applications. This has drawn attention to China’s expansive programme for these vehicles. These military balloon flights in recent years have been to gather sensitive information that will improve the precision of over-the-horizon and other Radar systems used for targeting in times of conflict.

The Art Of War, a book by Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu, focused on the idea of victory by engaging in open combat. That approach has been used by the Chinese with the US. The Art of War says: “Be incredibly delicate, almost to the point of being formless. Be incredibly enigmatic, to the point of being silent. The officials have said that such objects, if observed in future in the sky, would be studied and then brought down immediately if found to be spy objects.