Indian Defence Ministry Inks Rs 3,000 Crore Procurement Contract With BEL For 2 EW Systems

The Indian Ministry of Defence has inked a contract with an approximate overall cost worth Rs 3,000 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of two Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems (EWS) under ‘Project Himshakti’. Project Himshakti is categorised under Defence Procurement Procedure’s ‘Buy Indian – IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)’ category. The category includes procurement bids for contemporary and niche technologies, the Indian Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The Indian Defence Ministry signed the contract with BEL on March 24, 2023. Project Himshakti aims to encourage the participation of India’s electronic industries as well as other associated industries, including MSMEs in the production of defence equipment. The ultimate goal of the initiative is to enhance India’s self-reliance in the defence production sector and boost the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign. Notably, Project Himshakti “will generate employment of approximately three lakh man-days over a period of two years,” the Indian Defence Ministry stated in the press release.

Modern warfare and EW Systems

Electronic Warfare (EW) systems are used for detection, denial, or disruption of electromagnetic spectrum under use by adversaries in order to gain a tactical advantage on the battlefield. These systems include electronic countermeasures and electronic support measures. Electronic countermeasures are used to disrupt or disable enemy radar, communication, and other electronic systems, while electronic support measures are used to detect and locate enemy electronic signals.

Image: PIB

Amid the fast-evolving scenario in modern battlefields, EW systems are a significant factor in India's national security. EW systems ensure Defence Preparedness and Strategic Autonomy. In modern warfare scenarios, the ability to detect and counter enemy electronic warfare capabilities is critical to achieving military objectives. Moreover, the development of indigenous EW systems is essential to strengthening India's strategic autonomy. By developing its defence technology, India can ensure that its security interests are protected, and it is not beholden to other countries for critical defence needs. This subsequently reduces dependence on foreign imports.

Project Himshakti also plays a major role in contributing to the Indian government’s 'Make in India' initiative. The development of indigenous EW systems creates a self-sufficient ecosystem in the defence sector and generates employment opportunities in the country. According to the Indian Defence Ministry, Project Himshakti “is a significant leap forward” in the development of indigenous capabilities.