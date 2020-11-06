Indian Diaspora In US Demand Arnab Goswami's Immediate Release; Join Protesters In India

The anger over Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's arrest spilled over on to the streets in India in multi-city protests, and now has even spread worldwide with the people of the United States of America coming out in his support.

The Indian diaspora in San Francisco has demanded his immediate release and has slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government for misusing power.

On Thursday, protests were also held in various places across the length and breadth of the country including Lucknow, Gadag, Jabalpur, Bikaner, Agra, Bhilwara, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Tripura, Patna, Assam, Kolkata, Jammu, Lucknow, Guwahati, Jodhpur and Prayagraj.

Arnab's shocking arrest

On Wednesday morning, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, with videos from inside the house showing how they had not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically manhandled his son. It was later confirmed that he was arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a case that was closed with a report filed in 2019 and 'reopened' without the court's permission. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Arnab's lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. The Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody and remanded Arnab to judicial custody. Arnab has challenged his arrest in the Bombay HC and sought bail with the hearing to take place at 3 PM on November 6.

