Indian Diaspora Targeted In Canada; NAIC Writes To PM Trudeau, Asks If Canadians Are Safe?

As the investigation of the "Toolkit" of the farmers' protest shared by Greta Thunberg intensified, the Indian diaspora is being targeted by Khalistan-supporting groups, it has emerged. Reacting to this, National Alliance of Indo-Canada (NAIC) Diaspora President Dr Azad K Kaushik wrote to the Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and raised the concern of threats to Indians in Canada by the radical groups.

Earlier on February 10, NAIC President had tweeted a video with a caption that read, "From common citizens to law-makers, all are getting threatened. A brave lady facing extremists in Vancouver. Are Canadians safe?"

Republic Day violence farmers' tractor rally

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While 394 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police has registered a couple of dozen FIRs, with a probe into various facets of the conspiracy being conducted.

Amid this, Canada's Prime Minister has had to shuffle his feet between attempting to wade into the controversy and balancing his country's Covid-vaccine requirement.

