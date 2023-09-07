Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi Ahead Of ASEAN-India Summit In Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Indonesia to attend the 20th ASEAN-India and the 18th East Asia summits. During the summits, the Prime Minister is likely to discuss the future contours of India's partnership with the countries in the strategically important region.

Soon after the Prime Minister landed in Jakarta, he received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora with chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi Modi'. The Indian community also waved the tricolour to welcome the Prime Minister outside the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jakarta.

PM Modi was also seen interacting with the Indian diaspora, including children and also posed for selfies with them. "He (PM Modi) is such a big leader but he is so down to earth, he shook hands with all of us and gave time to each one of us..." one of the members of the Indian diaspora in Jakarta was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a ceremonial welcome after he arrived at the Jakarta International Airport and was received by I. Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati, Indonesia's Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection. An Indonesian cultural dance was also performed for him at the venue.

"Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to the ASEAN related meetings and to working with various leaders for making a better planet," PM Modi tweeted after arriving on the Indonesian land.

Notably, this is PM Modi’s first engagement in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. In fact, before his departure on Wednesday, PM Modi said, “I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties.”

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (SEAN) is a group of ten nations, mainly Brunei Darussalam, Burma, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Besides, the ten influential nations, India, the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.